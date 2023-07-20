Victims campaigner falsely accused of Kingsmill massacre calls for DUP’s Ian Paisley to withdraw comments about lawyer

Ian Paisley also said that Gavin Booth (inset), the “legal practitioner” representing the family of IRA man Colum Marks was “vindictive”

A victims campaigner who was falsely accused of organising the Kingsmill massacre in Parliament has called on DUP MP Ian Paisley to withdraw comments made under Parliamentary privilege about human rights lawyer Gavin Booth.

In 1999, then DUP leader Dr Ian Paisley used parliamentary privilege in the House of Commons to wrongfully claim Eugene Reavey helped plan the 1976 murders of 10 Protestant workmen at the village of Kingsmill, Co Armagh.

Just days before the Kingsmill outrage, Mr Reavey's three brothers were murdered in a gun attack at the family home at nearby Whitecross, carried out by the notorious Glenanne Gang.

On Tuesday, during a Commons debate on the Government’s controversial Legacy Bill, Mr Paisley said the “legal practitioner” representing the family of IRA man Colum Marks (29), shot dead by the RUC in April 1991, was “vindictive” and a “snake oil salesman”.

Mr Booth of Phoenix Law has represented the Marks family since 2015.

Following the comments the Law Society reiterated calls for “attacks on lawyers” to stop.

“Solicitors provide vital support to victims and survivors of the Troubles to access truth and justice and should not come under attack for doing their jobs,” it said.

Eugene Reavey said he was disappointed to see “history repeating itself” and called on Mr Paisley to withdraw the comments.

“Gavin Booth is a fine young man I have the greatest respect for him. He doesn’t care who comes through his door, he’ll represent anyone. Paisley should withdraw those comments immediately.

“It was a complete shock the time his father (Dr Ian Paisley) wrongfully named me, and there are still people don’t speak to me until this day over that”.

Mr Reavey’s brothers John Martin (24) and Brian (22) were gunned down as they watched the TV in their family home at Whitecross on January 4, 1976.

His younger brother Anthony (17) managed to crawl to a neighbour's house for help, but died in hospital days later.

“I’ll never forget seeing our boys lying there on the floor,” said Mr Reavey.

“It has never left me, I’ll never get over it, never get over it”.

While Dr Ian Paisley never retracted his statement, a subsequent investigation by the police's Historical Enquiries Team made clear there was no evidence to link any member of the Reavey family to Kingsmill or paramilitarism.

Former chief constable of the Royal Ulster Constabulary Sir Ronnie Flanagan also said there was no evidence linking Mr Reavey to the republican paramilitary gun attack.

The DUP said “Anyone who has broken the law should face prosecution, in this case the officer has faced repeated investigation and the PPS have ruled he will not face prosecution.

“Our focus is on opposing the Government’s Legacy Bill and asking for the proposals to be withdrawn”.

Mr Booth said he would be happy to meet with Mr Paisley to discuss his comments.

“He’s very welcome to come and see the work we do on legacy and I would invite him to come and meet with me at any time”, he said.

The Belfast Telegraph contacted Mr Paisley for comment.