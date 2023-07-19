Victims’ commissioner calls for legacy bill rethink amid Parliamentary ‘ping-pong’

The victims’ commissioner for Northern Ireland has called on the Government to reconsider its legacy bill amid “ping-pong” between the House of Commons and House of Lords.

Ian Jeffers was reacting to a vote in which MPs favoured (292 to 200) reinstating an amnesty provision to those who cooperate with investigations under the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) body.

The debate took place on Tuesday, a month after the House of Lords backed an amendment preventing individuals from requesting immunity from prosecution as part of any future investigation into Troubles related cases.

"I think the Lords will challenge again. I think we might be in for a bit of ping pong without a doubt, going between the Commons and the Lords,” Mr Jeffers told BBC Radio 4’s The World Tonight programme.

“But I would hope the delay – that today’s [Tuesday’s] vote means that it has to go back to the Lords – and that gives time for us all to reflect and say ‘is there a better smarter way to do this?’.

“Because the one thing the Secretary of State and I do agree on is that we do need to find a solution.”

Chris Heaton-Harris told MPs that the bill, which was being debated as it reached its third and final stage, is not perfect but that families could use it to get valuable information.

He has previously said that the government believed it was "the best mechanism by which we can generate the greatest volume of information in the quickest possible time to pass onto families and victims".

On Wednesday a Government minister told BBC Radio Ulster that previous attempts to find a solution to legacy issues have “evaporated".

Lord Cain said that “consensus has eluded successive Governments” as he said the current one has made a “realistic assessment” of what can be achieved for victims and survivors.

“We are now a quarter of a century after the Belfast Agreement, nearly 30 years after the ceasefires, and well over 50 years since the outbreak of the Troubles themselves,” he said.

"So it’s a realistic assessment of what can be delivered in circumstances where frankly the prospect of prosecutions is going to be vanishingly rare.

"I do appreciate this is incredibly difficult and challenging legislation and as I said as far back as November last year when I introduced the second reading of the Bill in the House of Lords – it’s challenging for me as well.

"This is very difficult and involves some finely balanced political and moral judgements.”

When it was put to the Conservative peer that the only consensus around the legislation is opposition with the exception of representatives of former soldiers – he insisted he is “acutely aware” of people’s views.

"Since July last summer I have done 75 meetings on legacy with victims’ groups, political parties, parliamentarians, Irish Government, US interlocutors etc, etc,” Lord Cain said.

"I am acutely aware of the difficulties that people have, people don’t oppose it for the same reasons.

“What I am trying to do taking this through the Lords at a very, very slow pace and take on board as many of the arguments as I can.”

With summer recess getting underway on Thursday, the legislation is not expected to come before Parliament again until at least September.