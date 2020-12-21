Video: Expletive picked up by mic mars Fermanagh council meeting

A representative for a developer addressing an online council meeting was stunned into silence as an expletive he believed was directed at him was picked up and broadcast.

It occurred during a virtual meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council's planning committee.

The offensive remark was heard by all in attendance, and those watching the live stream.

The monthly planning committee meeting was tense from the outset as the main topic was an application by Elm Grange Limited for permission to develop a £15.5m investment on the outskirts of Enniskillen.

Titled 'Lakelands Retail Park', the earmarked site is around one mile from the town centre, at the former Unipork factory which closed 20 years ago.

Opinion on the application is split and there were some sharp comments, particularly from those representing the developer, after planning officers recommended the application should be refused.

After both sides had aired their submissions - one slightly more robustly and critical than the other - the floor was opened for committee members to ask questions.

During the course of a response by the developer's representative, Eamon Loughrey, there was muffled interference.

He paused before enquiring: "Did someone speak?"

Committee chair Robert Irvine replied: "There's background noise. Don't worry."

Mr Loughrey resumed but only managed a few words before the background noise began to morph in speech.

Two male voices were vaguely heard in conversation before one clearly made a derogatory remark.

Stunned, Mr Loughrey asked: "Did I hear that correctly?"

The Chair repeated there was background noise and while he couldn't discern where it was coming from assured Mr Loughrey: "It's not directed at you. It's obviously feedback from somebody's microphone. Carry on."

Mr Loughrey said: "I thought I heard an expletive toward me."

While the Chair agreed with hearing an expletive, he again assured it was not directed to Mr Loughrey, who appeared somewhat sceptical but continued on.

It remains unclear whose microphone picked up the interference, or indeed for whom it was intended.

The decision on the planning application was ultimately deferred.