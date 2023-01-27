Voters tell DUP to forget about NI Protocol and get back to the Executive

Majority support party returning to work regardless of what happens in EU negotiations

A majority of people believe the DUP should re-enter government regardless of what happens with the Northern Ireland Protocol, a poll has found.

According to a LucidTalk survey for this newspaper, 60% of people supported this position, with 21% of unionists and 97% of nationalists saying the DUP should get back to work.

Almost 90% of Alliance, Green and other voters also supported this position.

Designed to prevent a hard border on the island, the protocol effectively put a trade barrier down the Irish Sea by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods.

But this resulted in increased checks on some items entering from Great Britain.

It also angered unionists, who feel the post-Brexit trading arrangements threaten Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not return to the Executive until its concerns are addressed.

The government and the EU are negotiating potential changes to the deal, and there is speculation a breakthrough could be on the horizon.

It is believed that any solution to the impasse will be based on the EU tracking trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland to ensure the security of the EU single market.

The UK and EU have already reached an agreement on the sharing of trading data.

Some say this could be viewed as a “lightening” of the protocol.

The LucidTalk poll posed a series of questions on this topic.

Asked if the DUP should return to powersharing under a lighter-touch arrangement, 6% of all respondents said the party should.

This broke down as 12% of unionists, 2% of nationalists and 10% of Alliance, Green and other voters.

More than 10% said the DUP should only take its Executive seats if there were more significant changes, breaking down as 25% of unionists, 1% of nationalists and 0% of others. Asked if the DUP should only get back to work at Stormont if the protocol was removed entirely, 21% respondents said it should, with 41% of unionists and 0% of nationalists and others agreeing.

Methodology

Polling was carried out online from 1pm on January 20 to 6pm on January 23, using the established LucidTalk Northern Ireland (NI) online opinion panel (14,422 members), which is balanced to be demographically representative of Northern Ireland (NI). Some 3,662 full responses were received, and these were then authenticated, audited and weighted, to a 1,499 response NI representative data-set which was used for analysis in terms of the final results.

These final data results were then weighted by age, gender, socio-economic group, previous NI voting patterns, NI constituency, NI constitutional position, political party support, and religious affiliation, to produce a robust Northern Ireland representative opinion sample. All results are accurate in terms of being NI representative to within an error of +/- 2.3% at 95% confidence.

LucidTalk is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its regulations. LucidTalk is the only NI (and Ireland)based polling and market research company which is a member of the British Polling Council.