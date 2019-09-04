Walker spots spelling errors on Northern Ireland council's signs

A council has assured the public that a number of spelling mistakes on a sign in playing fields on the outskirts of Dundonald will be corrected as soon as possible.

The sign at the Billy Neill Playing Fields points in the direction of the 'Pavillion' and a 'Dog Excercise Area'.

However, one eagle-eyed walker spotted the misspellings.

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council stated that the contractor apologised for the mistake and has agreed to correct it.

"Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council became aware of the spelling errors on the signage in Billy Neill Playing Fields when it was erected on Friday, August 30, and reported these to the signage contractor," said the spokesperson.

"The contractor has apologised for its mistake and has agreed to amend the signage as soon as possible."

Neill was a footballer who played in the Irish League with Glentoran from 1950-1963, winning the Irish League championship in 1952/53, the Gold Cup twice, the City Cup and the Ulster Cup once each.