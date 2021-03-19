Want to talk Northern Ireland's creation? Public invited to virtual discussion on centenary

The public are being encouraged to get involved in the discussion around Northern Ireland's centenary.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the partition of the island of Ireland and the creation of Northern Ireland.

An online Zoom panel discussion is being held next Friday, March 26 at 12pm to reflect on the centenary.

The event is part of Belfast City Council’s Decade of Centenaries Programme.

Funded by the Executive Office, Decade of Centenaries marks the anniversaries of key moments that have had a significant impact on the political and social fabric of Belfast over the last century.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Alderman Frank McCoubrey said the aim of the programme "is to promote greater understanding of our city’s shared, but complex history, in a way that can promote better understanding, and foster better relationships and reconciliation for the future".

“This year marks an important milestone in our history, and this panel discussion will explore the past 100 years of Northern Ireland from a range of different perspectives," the DUP councillor said.

"Those attending the online session will also be able to submit questions to the panel in real time, so it’s a great opportunity for people to find out more about the city and this period of history.”

Panelists for the event are, Lord Paul Bew, chair of the Northern Ireland Office Centenary Historical Advisory Panel, Professor Mary E Daly, University College Dublin and Royal Irish Academy, Professor Thomas Hennessey, Professor of Modern British and Irish History, Canterbury Christchurch University, Dr Marie Coleman, School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics at Queen's University and Dr Sean Byers, researcher at Trademark Belfast and author of a number of pieces on trade unions, economic and political strategies.

The session will be hosted by BBC broadcaster Tara Mills, and a sign language interpreter will translate.

During a visit to Northern Ireland last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the centenary programme of events would champion young people.

It will also pay tribute to those who worked tirelessly to support the region during the pandemic, he added.

Plans for 2021 include a major business showcase in London, a £1 million Shared History Fund, an ambitious programme for young people, tree-planting projects, academic and historic events and an international church service for all denominations.

You can find out more, and register for the event at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/decadeofcentenaries