War of words: Johnson refuses to apologise to Starmer over IRA 'smear'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir Starmer of supporting Jeremy Corbyn despite his "IRA-condoning" in a fiery clash in the Commons on Wednesday.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle implored Mr Johnson to withdraw his remarks after the pair rowed over the exam results fiasco, which left thousands of pupils unhappy with their grades before a Government u-turn.

Sir Keir Starmer accused the prime minister of being "tin-eared and making it up as he goes along" over the issue.

"He's fooling nobody, even his own MPs have run out of patience," he said.

"It's mess after mess, his own MPs, U-turn after U-turn, it's a fundamental issue of competence, God knows what's going on, there's no grip. His own MPs are right aren't they?"

Sir Keir Starmer alongside then Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In response Mr Johnson shot back that Sir Keir supported remaining in the EU and Mr Corbyn as Labour leader.

"This is a leader of the Opposition who backed remaining in the EU and now is totally silent on the subject, now has performed a U-turn.

"He backed - in fact he still does Mr Speaker - this is a leader of the Opposition who supported an IRA-condoning politician who wanted to get out of Nato and now says absolutely nothing.

"This is a leader of the Opposition who sat on the front bench whilst there was anti-Semitism...," the Prime Minister said.

Mr Johnson's comments were cut off by the Speaker who called for Order.

Mr Corbyn has always stressed that he does not and has never supported the IRA, citing his work for peace and human rights.

Sir Lindsay asked if the Prime Minister wanted to withdraw his allegation, after Sir Keir had called for him to do so.

"I am very happy to say that I think... I listened to the protestations of the right honourable gentleman and think they have would have been more in order throughout the long years in which he supported a leader of the Labour Party [Jeremey Corbyn]," Mr Johnson replied

Sir Lindsay then signalled for the Prime Minister to sit down.

In response, Sir Keir pointed out that he had worked in Northern Ireland with the PSNI and prosecuted terrorists during his legal career, where he rose to the position of Director of Public Prosecutions.

"When the Prime Minister has worked with the intelligence and security forces prosecuting criminals and terrorists he can lecture me," he said.

"I asked him to do the decent thing, but doing the decent thing and this Prime Minister don't go together."

Sir Keir served in Mr Corbyn's Shadow Cabinet as Shadow Brexit Secretary and Shadow Minister for Immigration.

During his time as Labour leader Mr Corbyn was heavily criticised over alleged links to Sinn Fein and the IRA.

Jeremy Corbyn (left) with then Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, at the House of Commons, London in 1995 (PA)

Mr Corbyn regularly met with Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams at the height of the Troubles.

In October 1984, two weeks after an IRA bomb killed five people at the Tory Party conference in Brighton, Mr Corbyn invited convicted IRA volunteers Linda Quigley and Gerry MacLochlainn to the House of Commons, causing uproar the time.

In 2017 Sir Keir said past comments made by Mr Corbyn about the IRA were "regrettable".

"l think any remarks about the IRA are regrettable," he said.

"We have to call out terrorism for what it is and I have always done that, and the Labour Party has always done that. Jeremy has been very clear that public safety is the number one priority.

"I have prosecuted very serious criminals who are now serving very long jail sentences."