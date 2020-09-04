Watch: BBC apologises after using Republic flag for Northern Ireland

Broadcast sparks Twitter storm

The BBC incorrectly used the tricolour to represent Northern Ireland

The BBC's flagship Breakfast show has apologised after using the Republic of Ireland's tricolour to represent Northern Ireland.

The flag was used in a report on the differing travel quarantine rules around the UK and aired just after 8am on Friday.

The mistake led to a backlash on social media with many criticising the corporation for their "lack of knowledge" on Northern Ireland.

DUP North Antrim MP Ian Paisley then emailed new BBC director general Tim Davie and demanded an immediate apology.

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty issued an apology on the programme just before 9am.

"Now, just before we go we'd like to apologise for a mistake we made earlier in the programme," she said.

"In a graphic sequence explaining the differing travel quarantine rules around the nations of the UK we mistakenly showed the wrong flag for Northern Ireland."

First Minister Arlene Foster called for an investigation by the new director general on how the error occurred.

"At least ITV’s [Good Morning Britain] were able to get the right flag for a similar graph," she tweeted, alongside a screengrab from a similar report on the quarantine differences and which used the Ulster Banner to represent NI.

"BBC Breakfast were right to apologise, but the BBC DG needs to investigate the editorial process that allowed the inaccurate graphic to air. Very poor," the DUP leader said.

A BBC spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph "the incorrect flag in the graphic from this morning’s show was human error and we apologised on-air for this mistake before the end of the programme.”

UUP leader Steve Aiken said it was a "pity" the BBC's newly appointed director general had not raised the issue of fact checking in his opening remarks on taking up the position.

"If BBC is to regain any reputation for accuracy and being a medium of truth and record it needs to get the basics right," he said.

DUP East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell said the apology was good, but that the BBC were "in a position where they frequently have to apologise, but they don't often do it".

Former Sinn Fein Lord Mayor of Belfast Daniel Baker also took to Twitter over the matter.

"Oasis use contentious language, BBC show the wrong flag, great start to the weekend. If Carlsberg done [sic] Friday mornings," he wrote on Twitter.

Liam Gallagher tweeted "Maidin Mhaith", which means good morning in Irish, on Friday.

Former UUP MLA Danny Kennedy said it was clear the BBC "need lessons in geography and politics".

"Really poor, get your act together," he wrote on social media.

Flags have long been a contentious issue in Northern Ireland, with the decision in 2012 to stop flying the Union Flag daily at Belfast City Hall sparking months of protests.

The Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Expression (FICT) was formed in June 2016 via the Fresh Start Agreement to look at issues regarding flags, emblems and identity.

It has submitted a report to the Executive Office, but its findings have yet to be made public.

The only official flag of Northern Ireland is the Union Flag of the United Kingdom.

The Ulster Banner has not been the official flag since 1972.

The Ulster Banner was used by Northern Ireland Government from 1953 until it was abolished following the outbreak of the Troubles in 1972.

While the Ulster Banner has no official status it is still often used by unionists and loyalists to represent Northern Ireland and is also used in some sporting competitions, including for the Northern Ireland football team.

In his first speech since taking charge of the BBC new director general Tim Davie promised to uphold impartiality across all platforms.

"It is not simply about left or right. This is more about whether people feel we see the world from their point of view. Our research shows that too many perceive us to be shaped by a particular perspective," he said.

"If you want to be an opinionated columnist or a partisan campaigner on social media then that is a valid choice, but you should not be working at the BBC."