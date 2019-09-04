Watch: Belfast reacts to potential general election- 'As long as we stay away from Trump, I'm happy'

There was a mixed reaction to the news of a potential general election on the streets of Belfast on Wednesday.

It's after opposition MPs and 21 Tory rebels won a vote on Tuesday night which would allow them to take over Parliament and propose their bill.

If it's approved, it would force the Prime Minister to seek an extension to the October 31 Brexit deadline unless a deal with the EU is agreed.

However, he said he would push for a vote on a snap election on October 15 as a result.

If the Brexit delay bill passes on Wednesday evening and moves to the House of Lords, Mr Johnson said he would push for an immediate vote.

So what does Belfast think of the prospect of a general election in just over a month?

"It's immaterial really. It's a complete waste of public money," said Robert Cummings.

Eric and Lyn Hinds think pensioners won't benefit from having a general election.

"I really don't think it'll make any difference," said Mrs Hinds.

"Pensioners are just going to have to live with it, whatever we get out of it. And I don't think we're going to get very much."

One man, who didn't give his name, said he wishes it was all out of the way. "I just want Brexit sorted out," he said.

Sam Conway said it didn't bother him one way or the other.

"I've been voting for 54 years now and I haven't missed one either so walking another couple of hundred yards isn't going to kill anybody."

He did give one red line. "As long as we stay away from Donald Trump and any of his deals, I'm quite happy," he said.