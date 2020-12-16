Watch: Bill Clinton sends Christmas wishes to people of Derry as he remembers first visit 25 years on

Ex-president's special message to Londonderry

Former US president Bill Clinton has said one of his greatest honours in life has been his role in creating peace in Northern Ireland in a new video.

Mr Clinton marked 25 years since a visit to Londonderry in a video message to the people in the city, in which he also said Peace Laureate John Hume, who passed away in August, will be looking down on them.

The uplifting video is the latest in a number organised by the Rath Mor Centre in Creggan to boost the morale of the people of Derry who are not able to enjoy their usual Christmas celebrations.

Mr Clinton first visited Derry on November 30, 1995 accompanied by his wife Hillary, Sir Patrick Mayhew, and John and Pat Hume, addressing thousands gathered in the Guildhall Square.

In his video, Mr Clinton said: "Our holiday festivities may look very different this year amid the ongoing pandemic, but no matter, we need to celebrate, the meaning of Christmas is more important than ever.

"The meaning of family, of faith, giving and gratitude, kindness and community and commitment to living in peace with our neighbours.

"It has now been 25 years since I took my first trip to Derry and I will never forget the hopeful faces I saw from all faiths and backgrounds I saw at the rally in the Guildhall Square.

"You have been very kind to ask me back many times and it has been one the great honours of my life to have walked this long road to peace and reconciliation alongside you.

"I know not all the problems have been solved but this holiday reminds us what a blessing it is that the peace has held and that so many committed people and organisations across Derry continue working to strengthen the communities and bonds between one another.

"John Hume is smiling down on you. As we all continue to face unprecedented challenges together, I hope this very special season will lift your spirits, renew your strength and guide you forward."

The Rath Mor Centre, run by Creggan Enterprises, is a multi-purpose community facility and Mr Clinton readily agreed to the video after being approached from one of its key cross community projects, Unheard Voices, which supports women affected by the Troubles.

Garbhan Downey, Rath Mor board member, said the response to the videos has been exactly as the centre had hoped.

He said: "We decided this year we would do a Christmas round-up of people who loved Derry and Creggan.

"We started to ask people and had a lovely response from Bronagh Gallagher and Santa Claus and then Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox and now Bill Clinton. Johnny McDaid is very supportive of Rath Mor and the work we do and we were very delighted that Courteney Cox took part in it too.

"These videos are part of our Christmas festival.

"We wanted to give people a lift this year especially and we are delighted that they are going down so well."

In their message Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid and his girlfriend Courteney Cox of Friends and Scream fame thanked Rath Mor for all the work they had done during 2020 and extended their good wishes for 2021.