Watch: Child's play as MP Claire Hanna given surprise during meeting
THE SDLP’s Claire Hanna struggled to keep her composure as “a small visitor” interrupted her virtual appearance at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.
In scenes reminiscent of a BBC interview with Korea expert Professor Robert Kelly, her two-year-old daughter Niamh burst into the room, disrupting the online proceedings .
“Apologies, I have a young visitor,” Ms Hanna said.
Committee chair Simon Hoare MP noted that “she has her mother’s hair”. Ms Hanna added: “I should keep some sweets in this room as a bribe.”
The South Belfast MP tweeted afterwards: “Props to committee chair @Simon4NDorset (Simon Hoare MP) for being very cool and accommodating about it all, despite my blood running rather cold.”