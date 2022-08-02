Watch: Tory hustings heckler gets cheers and applause after suggesting wall should be built to stop border poll in Northern Ireland

Liz Truss speaking as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister (Ben Birchall/PA)

A suggestion from a heckler that Liz Truss should “build a wall” to deal with the prospect of Northern Ireland and Scotland leaving the union led to outbursts of laughter and cheers among those at a Tory hustings event.

Ms Truss, who is battling it out with Rishi Sunak to land the leadership of her party, was being quizzed by the FT’s Sebastian Payne in Exeter on Monday, with the journalist asking the hopeful how she planned to “reverse” the demand for an Irish unity poll or a Scottish independence referendum.

“In Northern Ireland, Scotland... independence is very much a question again. What is your plan to reverse that?” Mr Payne asked.

However, before Ms Truss could answer, an audience member could be audibly heard shouting “build a wall”, prompting fits of laughter and cheering among those present.

Ms Truss is currently the favourite in the leadership race with postal ballots beginning to drop on Conservative Party members' doorsteps on Monday.

During their conversation at the event, the Foreign Secretary branded Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as an “attention seeker” and said she would not grant a Section 30 order to allow a second independence referendum to go ahead.

“She’s an attention-seeker, that’s what she is,” Ms Truss added.

“I feel like I’m a child of the union, I really believe we’re a family and we’re better together and I think the best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her.

“What we need to do is show the people of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales what we’re delivering for them and making sure that all of our Government policies apply right across the United Kingdom.”

She also replied “no, no, no” when asked about another independence referendum in Scotland if she becomes Prime Minister.