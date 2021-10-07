Watch: UUP broadcast video features girl playing with hurling stick in appeal beyond traditional voter base

The Ulster Unionist party has released a video to promote its members ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections – and appears to be keen to attract supporters beyond its traditional base.

The UUP party political broadcast, which is available to watch via YouTube, bills itself – according to the video description – as “a union of people is not just a slogan, it's a vision. A vision for a Northern Ireland that works for everyone".

The clip, accompanied by a song, showcases day-to-day across Northern Ireland, featuring families and people working in a bakery, taxis, education and retail environments – as well as people exercising and meeting friends.

People of colour also feature in the video, which has at times news clips about the UUP in the background, including the announcement of UUP leader Doug Beattie’s appointment to the role.

Northern Ireland’s scenic landscape is also featured from the Mournes to Belfast city centre’s Ulster Says Yeoo mural.

The video ends with the words: “for the everyday not for the extraordinary day.”

At the time of writing, the video had nearly 770 views after being uploaded on Wednesday.