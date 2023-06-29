Watch: Video emerges as NI Secretary swears at councillor who takes issue with ‘attitude’

An SDLP Councillor has said it wasn’t the Northern Ireland Secretary of State’s words but rather his “attitude” after video footage emerged of Chris Heaton-Harris swearing at him.

On Wednesday, video footage emerged of Mr Heaton-Harris speaking with Councillor Seamas de Faoite at at Pink News event in Stormont.

In the footage, Mr Heaton-Harris is heard saying in response to the councillor’s concerns around funding cuts for programs aimed at younger people that he was “talking bo*****s.”

Caution strong language - NI Secretary of State swears at SDLP Councillor at LGBT event

In an interview with BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra, Councillor de Faoite has now said he was less concerned about the NI Secretary’s words but rather his “attitude.”

“I have been clear, I’m not precious about the particular words (he) used, blue as they may have been,” said the SDLP Councillor for Lisnasharragh who said he introduced himself to the Secretary of State prior to to raising his concerns to him.

“It’s his tone I was taken aback by, I was appalled at (it). In my mind it was uncaring, and not willing to engage in relation to the concerns that people have and what these cuts will mean for young people.”

When asked on the programme if Mr Heaton-Harris’ comments were simply the “cut and thrust” of politics, Councillor de Faoite said he believes it’s about the wider implications of his words.

“It’s what is suggests to the large number of people out there, and to the people concerned about the financial situation and for education settings. I would like the Secretary of State to show a little more concern for what is happening to our young people, it is after all his responsibility.

“I’ve said this before, young people and children should not be the first victims of political failure in this place.”

A source close to Mr Heaton-Harris has since said that “factually incorrect points” had been made to the him at the event, which were “directly rebutted”.

“I’ve raised a number of times in the council in both committees and meetings my concerns about some of the cuts to the schemes like Happy Healthy Minds, Holiday Hunger Payments and a number of other payment programmes that all seemed to be focused on young people,” added Councillor de Faoite.

“I am concerned that we are going see a roll back in the supports available to them and I wanted to use the opportunity of being in the same room as the Secretary of the State, to raise my concerns about some of those schemes. Now we’ve seen some of the cuts reversed over the past number of weeks and months, but equally it’s clear the budgetary position is not great.”

The Northern Ireland Secretary opened the event which was sponsored by Pink News. He said that the heart of the Tory Government’s agenda is “that everyone in this country should be able to achieve anything, no matter where they have come from” or what their sexual orientation is.