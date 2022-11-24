Water charges mentioned by Northern Ireland Secretary of State as ‘option we will examine’ for next Stormont budget

Chris Heaton-Harris denies he is using potential for charges as ‘a big stick’

In his budget announcement on Thursday, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said he is examining water charges and potentially increasing regional rates for the next budget.

Mr Heaton-Harris was forced to act due to the lack of an Executive.

In a ministerial statement in the House of Commons, he said “difficult choices cannot be deferred any longer” and he will be setting out his plan for Northern Ireland finances in “due course” in order to protect public services.

During his statement, he said he wanted the next budget for 2023/24 to be set by local ministers at Stormont.

He said: "I will continue to work towards the restoration of an executive but I recognise that consideration needs to be given to a sustainable and strategic budget outlook for 2023/24.

"If the executive has been restored in time for a budget for 2023/24, the UK Government will continue to work constructively with executive ministers, including on a sustainable budget that works for the people of Northern Ireland and supports economic growth.

"My department will continue to work closely with the Northern Ireland Department of Finance ahead of the next financial year to identify what steps could be taken.

"Amongst the options we will examine will be water charges and/or increasing income from regional rates, to ensure citizens in Northern Ireland, and all taxpayers are treated fairly and the 2023/24 budget is balanced from the outset of the year."

Later during an interview on BBC NI’s Evening Extra, the Secretary denied he was using water charges as a threat to politicians.

"I am not waving water charges a big stick in the slightest,” he added.

“However practically the budget for Northern Ireland and the country as a whole has to cut its cloth according to the amount of money both raised in taxes and what it spends. It is important we live within our means.”

Currently, water charges in Northern Ireland are included in domestic rates set by councils.

In 2016 the DUP and Sinn Fein agreed to block the introduction of water charges that would have cost Northern Ireland households an average £400 a year at the time.

Reacting to the suggestion of water charges potentially being introduced, People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll said any movement in this area would lead to “mass resistance”.

“Tens of thousands have taken to the streets to oppose water charges in the past and they will undoubtedly do so again if needs be,” Mr Carroll said.

“We already pay for water through our rates and the message is the same now as ever – we won’t pay twice.

“The Tories are proposing to punish the people for the actions of their one-time allies in the DUP. They are threatening communities because they have no other plan to deal with this crisis.

“The recent elections debacle proves that the Secretary of State is not beyond making idle threats. But if he intends to follow through on this proposal then he will be met with mass resistance.”