‘We are failing’ says MLA as report reveals one in ten NI consumers has skipped a meal to save costs

The WHICH? report also revealed 76% of consumers were putting the heat on less to save on fuel costs.

The impasse at Stormont has “exacerbated” the challenges faced by Northern Ireland’s consumers, an east Belfast MLA has said.

Andy Allen MBE said a report published by UK consumer champions WHICH? highlighted a number of challenges for NI consumers.

The report found that consumers in NI are more likely than anywhere else in the UK to have cut back on essentials, with the 44% figure up on the 2020 figure of 20%.

More than three quarters are putting the head on less and more than one in ten consumers (13%) have skipped meals in order to save money.

The report also showed 92% were worried about energy price rises, while 89% were worried about food prices. The figure has risen sharply from 62% in 2020.

Northern Ireland households would need to find an additional £2,190 per year on average to maintain the same spending habits on essentials, the report found.

This is the highest level across all the UK nations and means 35% of household spending goes on the three essentials of food, energy and fuel.

Mr Allen called on all parties to form an Executive at Stormont.

“While it brings no surprises about the levels of hardship being faced by individuals and families across Northern Ireland, it further highlights the urgent need for short, medium and long term intervention,” he said.

“All the challenges faced are, without a doubt, exacerbated by the continued lack of leadership at Stormont or from Westminster as a last resort.

“With departments being allowed to drift rudderless without ministers whilst facing significant budget pressures, the possibility to create targeted responses to support the most vulnerable is limited.

“With news yesterday that Westminster seems content to allow the lack of a functioning government at Stormont to continue into next year, what genuine hope do my constituents in East Belfast, along with those living in the 17 other constituencies across Northern Ireland, have that things will get any better.

“I, along with 89 others were elected by our constituents to be the vehicle that identifies and supports those in most need, to protect and transform our Health Service and deliver effective help to those suffering most across all aspects of their daily lives.

“Each day we are unable to do that, to not be allowed to provide the help our people so urgently need, is yet another day of unbearable suffering and distress for more and more people across Northern Ireland.

“While I recognise the genuine concerns of so many that have been created by Brexit and the protocol, by not delivering for those who need help we are failing in our most basic duties.”