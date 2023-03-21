‘We can’t miss climate targets because of DUP’s blockade’: McGuigan

Stormont must be restored now to get to work on saving the environment Sinn Fein has said after a devastating new UN report indicated that there is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and secure a safe and liveable future for the global population.

Scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said there needs to be drastic and deep GHG emissions cuts to keep the average global temperature below 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said the Assembly and Executive must be restored now to implement the work set out in the Climate Change Act.

The party’s environment spokesperson said: “The IPCC could not be any clearer about how drastic the global environmental situation is right now and on the need for action.

“It has been over a year since the Assembly passed the final stage of the Climate Change Act and we now face the prospect of missing targets because of the DUP’s blockade.

“We need the Assembly restored now to progress the work set out in that legislation and to protect the environment and tackle climate change.”

Every fraction of warming escalates the severity of climate effects such as heatwaves, rainfall and flooding, the IPCC said, while new evidence has shown even small changes can wreak havoc on communities.

Burning fossil fuels has already warmed the Earth by 1.1C, resulting in more frequent extreme weather and increased food and water scarcity.

Human activities have caused this warming, the report authors said, with current policies set to warm the Earth by a further 2C above pre-industrial temperatures by 2100.

This could cause catastrophic loss of life for species around the equator while exposing millions more people to dangerous levels of heat and humidity.

Global surface temperature has increased faster since 1970 than in any other 50-year period over the last 2,000 years and in 2019 atmospheric CO2 concentrations were higher than at any time in at least two million years, according to IPCC analysts.

Limiting the global temperature to 1.5C, above which scientists say the climate will become dangerously unstable, requires CO2 emissions to fall by 48% by 2030, 65% by 2035, 80% by 2040 and 99% by 2050.

