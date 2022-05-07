We will honour commitment to hold border poll, says Tory party chair Oliver Dowden

Tory party chair Oliver Dowden has said the Government will honour the constitutional obligation to hold a border poll on the future of Northern Ireland if “there is a sustained majority” in favour of unification.

His comments, which will raise fresh concerns for the future of the Union, came as Sinn Fein was on course to become the largest party in Stormont and take on the First Minister’s role.

Mr Dowden insisted on Friday it was too early to start talking about a referendum on Northern Ireland’s future.

However, he conceded on Sky News: “If there is a sustained majority nationalist opinion in favour of a united Ireland that would have to be put forward in a referendum.

“That is kind of beyond the power of the United Kingdom government and we have to allow that to happen were that the case.”

But he added: “Boris Johnson is, as I am and the entire Cabinet... we’re passionate unionists and we believe in the value of Northern Ireland as part of our United Kingdom.

“Of course we will honour the provisions of the Good Friday Agreement if that were required but I am confident we will be able to make the case for Northern Ireland remaining in the United Kingdom should that arise, but I don’t think we are at that stage yet.”

Conservative peer and polling expert Lord Hayward said however: “There’s no question about it, all indications are that Sinn Fein are going to become the largest single party.

“This will be historic and will have implications for our constitution across the whole of the UK.”

In the more immediate term a win for Sinn Fein is likely to spark fresh political instability in Northern Ireland.

The Assembly was collapsed by the DUP — currently the largest at Stormont — in February because of its opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol, the agreement which creates post-Brexit trade checks on some goods between Great Britain and the region.

The DUP has refused to commit on whether it would nominate a Deputy First Minister – a position which carries equal status with the First Minister – if Sinn Fein relegates them to the second biggest party following the Assembly elections.

If they were to refuse to do so, then a new executive may not be formed, potentially leading to fresh elections within 24 weeks if there is political paralysis.