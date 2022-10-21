‘We will support the Conservatives, whoever they pick’ – DUP weighs in on race for next Prime Minister

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt is the first contender to announce they will officially put their hat in the ring for the premiership (Pic: Aaron Chown/PA)

DUP MP Jim Shannon has said that the DUP “will support whoever the Conservatives pick” to be Prime Minister, after Penny Mordaunt became the first MP to say they will run to replace Liz Truss on Friday.

"I cannot speak personally. It is not my place to back any one person. The Conservatives will make that choice,” Mr Shannon told the Belfast Telegraph.

"And we will go with that. I am very sorry for Liz Truss, but we do need stability for all the country and its people.

"Whoever the Conservatives pick, we will support them. Hard times are coming; we need a prime minister and a government to be able to action the help that is critical.”

The Strangford MP’s party colleague, Carla Lockhart, echoed his sentiments.

"The leader of the Conservative Party is a matter for them alone,” she said.

"Whoever it is, they need to come in with an action plan; one that deals with the Northern Ireland Protocol and its short and long-term negative impacts on the Northern Ireland economy.

"At this stage we aren’t even being impacted by the worst of it, as the grace periods are still in place. This is unsustainable.

"The global financial crisis is a major issue and we need to see confidence being rebuilt in the sterling, and a longer term viability and recovery plan for our national economy.”

An official statement from the DUP added: “The leadership of the Conservative Party is a matter for the members of that Party. We will work with whoever the Prime Minister is, and their task remains the same - to restore Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom.”

This is the second time Penny Mordaunt has sought a leading role on the national stage, following the crumbling of the Truss administration.

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson also look like further contenders, but haven’t announced that they are officially throwing their hats in the ring yet.

Would-be candidates need at least 100 nominations from fellow Tory MPs, of which there are 357, to get on the ballot, meaning no more than three of them will be able to stand.