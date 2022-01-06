Website crashes as applications open for NI’s emergency winter fuel scheme

A website for the emergency winter fuel scheme in Northern Ireland has crashed due to high demand.

The scheme had been set up to help 20,000 households in Northern Ireland most impacted by rising energy costs in recent months.

But it operates on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, with limited applications allowed each day.

Applications for the payments opened online January 6 until March 31, but users were greeted with an error message on the Bryson Group website.

The message said the service was “exceptionally busy” and that work was under way to provide support as quickly as possible.

It added: “We are unable to accept any more applications at this time. Please try again later.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey had announced an additional £2m for the scheme last month and said the money had come in partnership with Bryson Charitable Group, the Consumer Council and a range of local energy companies.

Commenting on the delays, a Department for Communities spokesperson said: “The £2m Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme aims to deliver targeted support to those who present as being in an immediate fuel crisis and who have a temporary inability to meet their fuel costs."

They added that the scheme is being managed by Bryson Charitable Group via an online self-referral form on the Bryson website.

"Applications to the scheme are limited each day to manage demand and ensure the scheme is accessible to people who need it over this winter period,” they said.

"The amount of applications that can be submitted each day may therefore vary and will be an operational decision for Bryson. Once the limit has been reached each day, the scheme will be temporarily paused and will reopen the next working day. The Scheme will be open daily (Mon-Fri) at 9am up to March 31 March, 2022.

“As a key contributor the Department is and will remain fully engaged with Bryson as the scheme operator to ensure the overall scheme objectives are met.”

In her December statement, Ms Hargey said the “unprecedented energy price rises” meant those who were already struggling financially needed an immediate response.

She said the additional funding was vital to support vulnerable families to meet their energy costs and, where essential, protect people’s mental and physical wellbeing.

She added that scheme was “an excellent example” of government working together with private companies and voluntary and community sector to benefit those in need of support.

In October, the gas supplier firmus energy increased prices by up to 35.15%, while SSE Airtricity Gas Supply announced a rise of 21.8%.

According to the Consumer Council, the price of home heating oil has also doubled in a year.

Research in October also stated that soaring energy costs were using up a larger proportion of household incomes in Northern Ireland (6.5% of weekly budgets) than any other UK region.