Wedding day voting and more quirky moments across NI on local election day

Ten-year-old collie Bella accompanied her owner to vote at St Colmcille's Parish in east Belfast (Credit: Rebecca Black/PA Wire) — © PA

From left: Blaine, Nicole, Johnny, Kevin and Pat Campbell arrive at St Patrick's Primary School polling station in Coalisland, Co Tyrone, so Pat can cast his vote before getting married (Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire) — © PA

From a groom casting a vote before his wedding ceremony to a candidate’s son telling voters to back his mummy for “high, high swings”, election day always throws up some quirky moments.

Here’s a look back at some of Thursday’s lighter moments as local council candidates chased those vital final votes.

Wedding day voting

A groom travelling to his own wedding made a detour to a Co Tyrone polling station — suited and booted — in one of today's quirkier voting day moments.

Pat Campbell made sure to cast his vote at St Patrick’s Primary School in Coalisland despite the rush to get to his wedding ceremony.

He arrived in a smart looking three-piece black suit and black bow tie, along with Campbell family members Blaine, Johnny and Kevin, and Nicole, who was wearing a beautiful floral dress for the big day.

‘Rock the vote, don’t tip the vote over’

As the Campbell family prepared to dance the night away to wedding favourite Rock the Boat, the Alliance Party shared their own version of the classic 70s track in the hope of continuing their recent polling success.

Sharing an image of the party’s council election slogan ‘It’s time to rock the vote’, Alliance tweeted: “(Rock the vote), don't tip the vote over. (Rock the vote), don't rock the vote, baby. (Rock the vote), don't tip the vote over. Rock your way over to your polling stations please, everyone.”

“Vote for my mummy”

UUP election candidate Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston also shared a video of her young son encouraging everyone in north Belfast to vote for his mummy.

“Vote for my mummy because she’ll make a better park with big, big slides and high, high swings,” he said in a plea to Castle voters.

Forty at forty

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole is visiting 40 polling stations to mark his 40th birthday today.

The South Belfast MLA shared an image of himself at each polling station on Twitter as he took on the task.

He, of course, made sure to let his followers know who to vote for in each electoral ward he visited.

Mr O’Toole may have even come across 10-year-old collie Bella, who visited St Colmcille’s Parish in east Belfast as her owner cast their vote.

A portrait of John Hume

Meanwhile, the SDLP’s Black Mountain candidate Paul Doherty was on the final stretch of his campaign trail on Wednesday evening when west Belfast artist Bill Gatt showed off his portrait of John Hume.

“Knocking the last few doors in Andersonstown tonight and met local artist Bill Gatt who showed me his fantastic portrait of John Hume,” said Mr Doherty.

“John was my hero. His selfless dedication to people continues to inspire me each and every day working in the community.”

Mr Doherty’s party colleague John Gallen didn’t meet an artist but was greeted by a pair of goats as he was visiting the constituents in Castlereagh.

“Don’t be a goat make sure you get out and vote,” he tweeted.