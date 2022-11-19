We’re protecting most vulnerable from worst effects of global crisis

Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, the lingering impacts of Covid and rising costs are wreaking havoc on economies across the world, creating unprecedented hardship.

As Chancellor I have made no secret that difficult decisions will have to be made to restore stability to the economy, protect our public services and build long-term prosperity for all nations of the United Kingdom.

In the Autumn Statement I set out a fair and compassionate plan to do just that, while also taking decisive action to protect the most vulnerable in our society.

I know that people are struggling with the rising cost of living and that is why we are protecting the most vulnerable from the worst effects of this global crisis.

One of the ways we are doing this is by continuing our crusade to tackle low pay. From 1 April 2023, we’ll see the largest ever cash increase in the National Living Wage to £10.42 an hour for workers aged 23 and over.

This represents an increase of £1,600 a year for a full-time worker and will directly benefit 130,000 people in Northern Ireland.

It is only right that people are fairly rewarded for their hard work and through measures like this one, we will strive to build a high skilled, high productivity and high wage economy that benefits everyone.

I know that rising energy bills are a major concern for many households in Northern Ireland, especially as we move into winter.

Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine has placed a heavy burden on finances, but we are continuing to shield people from the worst of these unprecedented energy costs, through the Energy Price Guarantee as well as an extra £200 payment for all households across Northern Ireland to heat their homes this winter.

To ensure the most vulnerable are further protected against the rising cost of living, we are also providing one-off payments of £900 to people on means-tested benefits, £300 to pensioners and £150 for disabled people.

In addition to this, the funding for the Northern Ireland Executive will increase by £650 million over the next two years. This will enable better support for households, businesses, and public services to face the challenges ahead.

We are also providing additional funding so that pensions and benefits can increase in line with inflation next year.

This is vital support and in the absence of an Executive we are working closely with the Department of Finance to ensure it gets to the people who need it the most.

Northern Ireland still faces a difficult financial position for this financial year, contributed to by the spending decisions of outgoing Executive ministers.

Those issues still need to be tackled and the extra block grant funding in subsequent years does not remove the need for difficult decisions this year to protect the future of Northern Ireland’s public services.

While the Autumn Statement sets out the blueprint for economic stability and tackling inflation, it is further focused on driving prosperity. We are now confirming that funding for the UK’s nine Catapult innovation centres will increase by 35%, and this includes the Digital Catapult centre in Belfast.

Another driver for growth is foreign investment and I am pleased to confirm funding of up to £2 million for a major trade and investment event in Northern Ireland in the year of the 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

This is a wonderful opportunity to work with businesses, Invest NI, and the Northern Ireland Civil Service to showcase Northern Ireland on the global stage as a great place to live, work, and do business, following 25 years of peace and prosperity brought about by the Agreement, and one I know will be grasped with both hands.

The people of Northern Ireland deserve functioning devolved institutions that will act on the crucial issues that impact their lives and I would reiterate calls for the parties entitled to form an Executive to step up and provide the leadership so desperately required.

The Autumn Statement is for all of the UK, but there is an onus on local political leaders in Northern Ireland to come together and deliver for the people of Northern Ireland.

It is a tough road ahead, but we will endure and come out the other side by focusing on driving growth and prosperity in every part of the United Kingdom.

Jeremy Hunt is Chancellor of the Exchequer