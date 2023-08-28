Westminster should scrap controversial legacy bill says widow of Co Tyrone IRA victim

Elizabeth Morris’ husband was shot in August 1983.

Westminster should call a halt to its controversial legacy bill, the widow of an Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) man killed by the IRA has said.

Ronnie Finlay (32) was leaving his civilian job at the former Adria factory in Strabane, Co Tyrone in August 1983 when he was shot dead.

He had three young children, aged between nine years and nine months.

Mr Finlay’s widow Elizabeth Morris has said the UK Government needs to recognise the “hurt they are causing families of innocent victims” with the legacy bill.

"They would need to rethink what they are doing. There should be no legacy bill," she told BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today programme.

Ms Morris said the Westminster government’s proposal meant “murderers get away scot-free” and that families were left to bear that.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is currently progressing through Parliament despite opposition from bereaved families, all of NI’s main political parties and the Irish government.

The bill would end Troubles-era cases and inquests, offering a conditional amnesty to those accused of killings.

A government spokesperson said the legislation provides “a framework that will enable the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) to deliver effective legacy mechanisms, while complying with our international obligations".

They said a number of amendments had been added “that address a number of key issues raised by stakeholders".

No one has been convicted of Mr Finlay’s murder, something Ms Morris said was a “sad thing”.

"Everyone who takes a person's life should be brought to justice and made to pay for what they did," she said.

"It still feels so raw and that pain is there there. People say time heals, I have to tell you different, time does not heal.”

This comes after Sinn Féin Northern leader Michelle O’Neill told a hunger strike commemoration in Cork that if the Bill was passed in Westminster, the Irish government should take legal action against the British government.

"The Irish government must confront this denial of human rights through an interstate case and international action against the British government,” she said.

“The current legislation nearing completion in Westminster has one purpose, and one purpose only, to conceal the truth and protect British state forces,” continued the Mid Ulster MLA.

“That legislation is anti-democratic, it is unjust, and it is a denial of the human rights of victims and their families who have campaigned for decades for the truth.

“The British government should withdraw this legislation.”