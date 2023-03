What could happen if another NI Assembly election is called? The Stormont MLAs who will be most worried about losing their seats

With NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris threatening another poll, we look at how many seats could change hands and who should be worried

The single transferable vote (STV) system is used in the NI Assembly election (Photo: Liam McBurney/PA)

Andrew Madden Tue 20 Sep 2022 at 15:08