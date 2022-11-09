‘What does a tosh look like?’: Twitter’s Elon Musk replies to NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris after his ‘fake news’ jibe

Elon Musk has joined in a bizarre Twitter exchange with Chris Heaton-Harris following false reports that the Northern Ireland Secretary had resigned.

Mr Heaton-Harris quashed rumours circulating on social media on Wednesday night he had quit his post for personal reasons.

A fake email, purporting to be from the Northern Ireland Office, had been distributed to the media, claiming Mr Heaton-Harris had tendered his resignation.

However, the MP and minister himself clarified it was a false rumour.

"Hello Twitter. Someone has sent a fake email to press outlets saying I’ve resigned,” he tweeted.

“This is totally untrue. I hope one of @elonmusk first moves is to eliminate fake news on Twitter…

“Very exciting I know, but complete and utter tosh.”

On Thursday morning Mr Musk responded, saying: “What does a tosh look like?”

Twitter's billionaire new owner took over the company late last month.

Last Friday he laid off around half of the company's workforce.

He has also confirmed plans to allow users to buy blue-tick, verified status.

Mr Musk has said Twitter accounts engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying they are a parody will be permanently suspended.