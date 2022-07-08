What does the Tory leadership race mean for the Northern Ireland Protocol?

With no less than three Conservative Prime Ministers ousted by their party in six years, the race to quickly choose a new leader has become a familiar sight for the British public.

Despite Boris Johnson’s imminent departure from No 10, the Government is still pressing ahead with controversial legislation to unilaterally tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The bill won’t pass before Parliament’s summer recess, so it will fall to the next Prime Minister to decide how far it will go.

The Belfast Telegraph looks at ten possible candidates, and what they have said on the record about the protocol.

Rishi Sunak, former Chancellor of the Exchequer

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. (Pic:Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire)

As one of the first to quit Boris Johnson’s cabinet, Rishi Sunak had been seen in the past as a clear favourite to take over the leadership.

This has been compromised recently with controversy over his wife’s taxes and also being fined for lockdown breaches.

By June, it was reported that Mr Sunak and fellow cabinet member Michael Gove had clashed with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, expressing concerns that a hard line approach to rip up parts of the Protocol would spark an economically damaging trade war.

Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. (Pic: Rob Pinney/PA Wire)

Quick to declare her support for Boris Johnson as the cabinet resignations flooded in, she previously negotiated post-Brexit trade agreements as international trade secretary.

Last month, she accused the EU of overreacting to plans by the UK Government to unilaterally override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sajid Javid, former Health Secretary

Former health secretary Sajid Javid (House of Commons/PA)

Having previously stood for leader in 2019, Sajid Javid made it to the final four before dropping out in support of Johnson.

At the time while serving as Home Secretary, he was criticised for a diplomatic faux pas in which he described Ireland as “the tail that wags the dog” on Brexit, and said more needed to be done to build confidence there in the deal.

Last year, he was appointed as health secretary before quitting this week in protest at Boris Johnson’s leadership.

Nadhim Zahawi, the new chancellor of the Exchequer

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi poses for a photograph outside the HM Treasury

Serving as vaccines minister during the pandemic, Nadhim Zahawi was later promoted to education secretary.

Despite being promoted to chancellor, he still called for Boris Johnson to go within 24 hours.

Last September, while serving as Business Minister, Mr Zahawi said he was “absolutely committed” to the protocol.

“It is not if we implement the protocol, it is how we implement the protocol,” he told Sky News.

Priti Patel, Home Secretary

Boris Johnson's ally Priti Patel told him it was time to go. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Among the Conservative Party’s most staunch Brexiteers, Home Secretary Priti Patel has previously said that Boris Johnson was the only person capable of delivering a withdrawal from the EU.

This week, she ultimately joined other cabinet minister who urged Mr Johnson to go.

In May, she was criticised in Northern Ireland over plans to make those without an Irish passport require a visa if they were crossing the border from the Republic of Ireland.

Jeremy Hunt MP

Jeremy Hunt

Coming second to Boris Johnson in the 2019 leadership race, Jeremy Hunt has previously served as health and foreign secretary before returning to the backbenches.

Seen by many as backing a more pragmatic approach to the protocol, in May he set out his thoughts on the matter for his local newspaper.

He said it was therefore important to pause before “taking any risks that could unpick the fragile peace” in Northern Ireland but that the current position was “not sustainable”.

Suella Braverman, Attorney General

File photo dated 23/03/22 of Attorney General Suella Braverman.

In May, Attorney General Suella Braverman approved the Government plans to scrap large parts of the protocol.

She advised the unilateral action would be legal as the EU’s implementation of the deal was “disproportionate and unreasonable”.

It was also reported that she considered the Protocol to be undermining the Good Friday Agreement, by placing a trade border in the Irish sea and fuelling civil unrest.

After calling for Boris Johnson to quit, she confirmed she was entering the leadership race and said “it would be the greatest honour”.

Penny Mordaunt, Minister of State

Penny Mordaunt

Like Jeremy Hunt, trade minister Penny Mordaunt is considered to be more moderate on the protocol issue.

The first ever woman to be appointed as defence secretary in 2019, many commentators are calling her the dark horse of the leadership race.

In May, she told a Belgium delegation that while the UK was on a new path, “we remain strong friends and allies.

Ben Wallace, Defence secretary

File photo dated 21/03/21 of Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

A former soldier, he has previously served in Northern Ireland where he was said to have prevented an IRA bomb attack,

A close ally of Johnson for years, he joined those urging him to quit on Thursday.

Although a remainer during the Brexit referendum, he has generally voted against more integration with the EU since.

Tom Tugendhat MP

Tom Tugendhat in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Monday September 6, 2021.

Along with Suella Braverman, Tom Tugendhat has also formally confirmed his intention to stand for the leadership.

He has previously served in Iraq and Afghanistan as part of the Territorial Army, and has been described as a Conservative moderate who favours pragmatism over populism.

Announcing his leadership bid in the Daily Telegraph, he said: “Everyone in the next government will be committed to maintaining and strengthening Brexit, fixing the Northern Ireland Protocol and safeguarding the Union. The full advantages of Brexit are yet to be unleashed.”