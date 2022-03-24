When is the Northern Ireland Assembly Election 2022? The key dates and all you need to know about how to vote

The Northern Ireland election is rapidly approaching with Thursday March 24 marking the last plenary session of the current mandate.

The dissolution of the Assembly will take place at 00:01 on Monday March 28, which will mark the start of the campaign.

A number of deadlines are also approaching for those wanting to stand or vote in the upcoming poll.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the Assembly election due to be held?

Polling day at the forthcoming Assembly Election begins from 7am on Thursday May 5, with polling stations remaining open until 10pm that evening.

Voters will elect 90 MLAs through the Single Transferable Vote system.

Results from the poll will start to filter in the afternoon on Friday May 6, if no objections are lodged by competing candidates.

It is likely some seats will take longer than others to be declared, with the potential for final results to not be known until several days after.

When will I know the names of all the candidates running in my constituency?

Most parties have already selected their candidates who have until 1pm on Friday April 8 to deliver their nomination papers to stand in the election.

Once nominations are closed, the Belfast Telegraph will publish the full list of candidates standing in Northern Ireland’s 18 constituencies.

What is the deadline for me to register to vote in the election?

The deadline for voters to register for the Assembly Election is midnight on April 14 and if you are required to send in any registration evidence documents they must be received by midnight on April 25. You can register to vote – or even just check if you are already registered – via the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland website here.

What if I need an Electoral ID Card and what other forms of ID are acceptable?

The deadline for applying for an Electoral ID Card to use at the Assembly Election is April 22.

In Northern Ireland the law requires that you produce an acceptable form of photographic identification when you vote at a polling station.

The Electoral Identity Card is produced by the Electoral Office and is one of the acceptable forms of identification. You must be listed on the Electoral Register to get a card.

However, if your Electoral Identity Card has expired, you do not need to renew it to vote at a polling station - identity documents produced at a polling station are no longer required to be current, as long as the photograph is of a good enough likeness to allow polling station staff to confirm the identity of the holder.

The other acceptable forms of ID are a UK, Irish or EEA driving licence (photographic part, provisional accepted), a UK, Irish or EU passport (note: EU passports are not accepted at UK Parliamentary elections), an Electoral Identity Card, a Translink Senior SmartPass, a Translink 60+ SmartPass, a Translink War Disabled SmartPass and a Translink Blind Person’s SmartPass.

What if I want to apply to vote by post or proxy?

If you want to vote by post or proxy at the upcoming Assembly Election, the deadline for applying is April 12.

Further information can be found on the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland website.