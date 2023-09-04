Who is Hilary Benn? Labour’s new Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in profile

Labour's Hilary Benn has been appointed the new Shadow Secretary for Northern Ireland.

An MP since 1999, serving in the Blair and Brown governments, Hilary Benn is an unusually high-profile figure for the role of shadow Secretary of State.

He is perhaps better known among the general public than some of the appointments as Northern Ireland Secretary in recent times.

More recently, as chair of the Brexit committee at Westminster, he was heavily involved in the detail of the UK’s divorce from the EU and the Irish Sea border problems.

He takes up the post previously held by Peter Kyle as part of a reshuffle of the Labour front bench.

Mr Kyle who has been appointed shadow minister for science, innovation and technology.

Mr Benn is the son of former cabinet minister and veteran left-wing campaigner Tony Benn, who served in the cabinet under Labour prime ministers Harold Wilson and James Callaghan.

Tony Benn, who died in 2014, publicly supported Sinn Féin and the unification of Ireland.

Tony Benn

In a speech earlier this year to mark 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, Hilary Benn recalled his early memories of the Troubles.

"I grew up in London. I watched the reporting of the troubles on the television and I read about it in the newspapers, and I will be frank: like many people, I despaired at what I was seeing,” he said.

He also recalled hearing an explosion in London in the 1980s.

“I was in bed, and it was this sound—you might think it is a bang, but as I heard it, it was a kind of deep thump. It appeared to be so close that I got out of bed, got dressed and went down to Kensington High Street, which is where I was living at the time. I thought that it must have been there; it turned out that it was two and a half miles away, but the sound had travelled through the night air.”

A breakdown of his Westminster voting record shows Mr Benn voted to permit same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland and to legalise abortion in certain circumstances here.

Mr Benn joined the Labour Party at the age of 17, following in his father’s footsteps.

Labour's Hilary Benn has been appointed the new Shadow Secretary for Northern Ireland.

Privately educated, he attended both Norland Place School and Holland Park Comprehensive School before going on to Sussex University.

In 1979, at the young age of 25, he was elected to Ealing Borough Council.

Following Tony Blair’s 1997 election victory, he was appointed as a special adviser to Education Secretary David Blunkett.

In 1999, he became the MP for Leeds Central in a by-election triggered by the death of Foreign Office Minister Derek Fatchett. On the campaign trail, he described himself as "a Benn, but not a Bennite”

In 2003, he entered the Cabinet as International Development Secretary, contributing to increasing the UK's aid budget and securing debt relief for the poorest nations.

Under Gordon Brown, he was Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Throughout his political career, Benn has maintained a keen interest in Northern Ireland’s affairs.

In 2018, he chaired a speech titled ‘Brexit and the island of Ireland,’ highlighting issues concerning the Northern Ireland-Republic border.

That year, in an article for the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Benn questioned the UK Government's approach to goods entering Northern Ireland after leaving the customs union and single market.

In September 2022, he published a comprehensive report titled ‘How to Fix the Northern Ireland Protocol’ alongside the Centre for European Reform, offering solutions to address the issues causing Stormont’s collapse. In the report he emphasised the importance of avoiding border infrastructure on the island of Ireland while adhering to Brexit requirements.

His career accolades include the Channel 4 Politicians' Politician Award, House Magazine Minister of the Year Award, Spectator Parliamentarian of the Year, and Political Studies Association Parliamentarian of the Year.

On his website, Mr Benn states he is a keen gardener and sportsman, and enjoys family time with wife Sally Clark, their four children and several grandchildren.