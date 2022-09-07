Who is Steve Baker? All you need to know about new Minister of State for NI as Belfast MP slams appointment

Steve Baker joins fellow Brexiteer Chris Heaton-Harris at the NIO

Steve Baker, the new Minister of State for Northern Ireland

Steve Baker will be the new Minister of State for Northern Ireland, replacing Conor Burns in the role.

It comes as new Prime Minister Liz Truss continues to appoint members of her government.

The Conservative MP for Wycombe will take over the role from Mr Burns, who served in the Northern Ireland Office for a year.

Mr Baker is the former chair of the European Research Group, a group consisting of ‘Eurosceptic’ MPs, and is known as a hardline Brexiteer.

His appointment has already made an impact amongst Northern Ireland politicians, including the SDLP’s South Belfast MP Claire Hanna who hit out at what she described as the “ERG takeover of [the] Northern Ireland Office”.

"Joking aside this is completely obnoxious,” she said on social media.

In a statement, Ms Hanna said Mr Baker’s appointment was “another hard-line Eurosceptic to a senior position.”

She continued to say Mr Baker’s appointment to the NIO “is a red flag when issues related to the Protocol remain politically sensitive.”

"Liz Truss has an opportunity to make the case for a negotiated resolution with the European Union in the interests of people across these islands. These appointments seem in stark contrast to that objective” the SLDP MLA said.

“Privatising this issue to the DUP and ERG has not only failed in the past, it has brought down previous governments.

Elevating Steve Baker to NIO in particular is an obnoxious decision that will send a destructive message to the European Commission and to parties in Northern Ireland."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also tweeted saying Mr Baker’s appointment was “more of the same from this new Prime Minister.”

While former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith, welcomed Mr Baker’s appointment.

Meanwhile, Mr Burns has been appointed Minister of State at the Department for International Trade. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to say he was “delighted to be back” in the Department for International Trade.

The now former Minister of State for Northern Ireland, who was born in Belfast, said he “enjoyed working with Liz Truss when she was Trade Secretary. Excited now to support Kemi Badenoch in her new role.”

Ms Badenoch was appointed as Secretary of State for International Trade on Tuesday evening, joining a slew of Tory MPs in new Prime Minister Liz Truss’ new cabinet. She previously ran for Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister against Ms Truss.

Mr Burns said it was “exciting mission to boost exports and promote the UK to the world.” He was appointed Minister of State for Northern Ireland in September 2021 by former PM Boris Johnson.

In response to well-wishes on the announcement of his new role on social media, Mr Burns thanked a user writing in response “Thank you. And thank you for your words of encouragement in Northern Ireland when such words are often in short supply.”

It had been thought Mr Burns could be appointed to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland role.

However, he was one of the first to congratulate Chris Heaton-Harris when he was appointed on Wednesday.

MP for Bournemouth West Mr Burns tweeted congratulating Mr Heaton-Harris on his new role before the appointment was officially confirmed by No 10.

He said: “Chris is a good man and a friend. Look forward to supporting him in the chamber.”

Who is Steve Baker?

Steven John Baker was born on the 6th June 1971. The Oxford-educated Mr Baker later joined the Royal Air Force as an engineer with the rank of pilot officer spending ten years in the force.

According to his official government profile, he later worked as a consulting software engineer “representing small and large corporations” and is a founding member of the Cobden Centre, an educational charity.

Mr Baker is known for his strong ‘Brexiteer’ views, and has reportedly previously said he joined the Conservative Party with the express intention of “helping the UK leave the EU.”

He’s also known for his strong views on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

During a visit to Northern Ireland in March, he told NI members of the Tory party that the Northern Ireland Protocol was "unfinished business" between the UK and the EU.

The new Minister of State for Northern Ireland continued to say the Protocol “divided communities” and "destroyed political confidence, ended power-sharing and caused trade diversion".

"We must now save the Belfast Agreement and restore power-sharing by doing what is necessary to bring Northern Ireland back into the UK single market. That means using the Article 16 safeguards immediately, before the Stormont elections” he said.

He also urged the now Prime Minister Liz Truss, when she was Foreign Secretary, to "act now to keep promises made to Northern Irish and Conservative MPs".

Outside of politics, Mr Baker is married to his wife Beth and is said to be a keen skydiver and motorcyclist.