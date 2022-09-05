Why Liz Truss’s first job as prime minister is to prepare for doomsday

Letters of Last Resort. The first task of a new Prime Ministeris to handwrite instructions in the event of a nuclear attack

The first task for new prime minister Liz Truss is not well known. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The news has been dominated by what Liz Truss’s first task will be to sort out the mess of the nation she has inherited.

What is rarely known is that the first act our new Prime Minister actually has is not appointing a cabinet, taking energy companies to task nor is it sorting the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Almost as soon as Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, she will be hurried off amid high security and sat down with a pen and paper to handwrite so-called ‘Letters of Last Resort’ — what to do in the event of nuclear attack on the country.

They must be hand-written, not printed or typed to prevent forgery.

The Chief of the Defence Staff will tell the new Prime Minister precisely what damage a Trident missile could cause. Armed with that knowledge, she will make four copies of her instructions, one for each of the commanders of the UK’s ballistic missile submarines.

The contents will inform them what the country should do if the Prime Minister and her deputy — or her ‘designated survivor’ — are killed in the event of a nuclear attack. The orders contained in the letter could be the final official act of the United Kingdom.

If the Letters are not used during the term of the Prime Minister who wrote them, they are destroyed unopened after that person leaves office, so that their content remains unknown to anyone except the issuer. Only Boris Johnson knows what he wrote when he took office in 2019.

Obviously, no Letter of Last Resort has ever been opened, but there are reportedly four options available to a Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister can order the missile commanders to retaliate with nuclear weapons; not retaliate (simply sit back and do nothing); tell them to use their own judgment on the best course of action; or hand over control of the UK to the USA (if it still exists) or Australia or another designated state.

The only other occasion when a Letter of Last Resort may be opened is if BBC Radio Four stops broadcasting for three consecutive days, after which time it can be assumed the world is looking at the apocalypse.

The letters take on a greater significance in 2022. For the first time in a generation the UK must contemplate the risk — however small — of the use of nuclear weapons in a war as fears have risen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and comments from Vladimir Putin about putting his nuclear arms on a higher state of alert.

The identical handwritten letters are located on each of the four submarines inside a Russian-doll like safe system.

The system is only to be accessed in the event of a new Prime Minister taking office, or a nuclear strike which wipes out the Government.