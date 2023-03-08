Why Scotland and NI should be a little worried about the state of the Union

Two countries would benefit from discussion on shared commonalities, write Graham Walker and James Greer

Ties That Bind? examines the issue of the Union

Recent events highlight how the Ulster-Scots dimension to British and Irish politics is very much alive and not consigned to history books.

The sudden resignation of Nicola Sturgeon without an obvious successor in place has thrown the SNP into disarray and a bitter leadership election.

The deep ties between the two places ensures that many Northern Irish eyes are turned to this Scottish drama and its implications for the Union.

Similarly, the painstaking progress of the Windsor Framework has led many Scots to compare Northern Ireland’s distinct post-Brexit future with their own.

In our new book ‘Ties That Bind?’ we explore both the historical and contemporary relationship between Scotland and the north of Ireland.

Parallel speculation in both places regarding border polls and the future of devolution are just one example of how their cultures and politics are connected, but they often talk past each other.

The relationship, indeed, has been characterised as one between ‘intimate strangers’.

This intimacy has its origins in multiple population flows back-and-forth across the water.

The resulting connections of family, language, culture, and religion were re-enforced by the Belfast-Clyde industrial nexus, and the Irish political and religious pride and prejudices transmitted to the west-central belt of Scotland.

Our book explores how in Scotland and Northern Ireland ideas of the Union, sectarianism, devolution, what it means to be British, and possible constitutional political futures relate to each other.

The SNP’s recent woes and the new UK-EU approach to Northern Ireland underline the continuing volatility of politics across the UK.

This uncertainty should caution against any sense of an inevitability about the victory of either Scottish or Irish nationalism.

A decade of SNP dominance and the post-Brexit travails of Northern Ireland led some to assume the Union was breaking simultaneously in both places.

While the SNP still leads in the polls, their divisions and unconvincing leadership contenders have allowed unionists on both sides of the North Channel to hope that the Union now at least has the opportunity to be renewed in Great Britain.

The choice for unionism in Northern Ireland is how to balance remaining serious concerns about the protocol with the strategic necessity of restoring devolution and making Northern Ireland work.

The easing of restrictions to east-west trade contained in the Windsor Framework could be claimed as a victory by unionists, as they confront the task of regaining electoral support lost to Alliance and ‘the others’ in the new Northern Ireland.

The resilience of pro-Union support, evident in most opinion polling on the constitutional question, contrasts with the electoral struggles of unionist political parties.

In both Scotland and Northern Ireland, nationalists and unionists continue to find that the imperatives of winning a referendum differ from priorities when rallying your base for local elections.

Largely in response to the situation in Scotland, some unionist commentators have lost patience with devolution — and with the concept of the UK as a pluralist, complicated, construct — and have argued the case for ‘muscular unionism’.

This, in effect, points back to a nostalgia for the pre-devolution days of Westminster rule.

Moreover, it appears that some unionists in Northern Ireland favour this kind of framing of the pro-Union case.

They should be careful: nothing is more likely to continue to fuel the pro-independence argument in Scotland.

If there is a Labour government in the near future it will find itself with the challenge of stabilising the Union, and the signs are that this could mean further constitutional reforms involving a clearer demarcation of powers and responsibilities between central and devolved governments, and reform of the House of Lords into a senate of the nations and regions.

Proposals of this kind have recently been outlined by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and endorsed by Keir Starmer.

In the midst of speculation around Sturgeon’s successor, former Scottish First Minister Henry McLeish intervened to press for a ‘reformed union’ along similar lines to Brown.

Unionists in Northern Ireland ought to be engaging with the ideas of Brown and McLeish instead of those of the leading lights of the ERG.

They need to think more about Scotland’s present-day realities (as opposed to nostalgic notions about Scotland’s past) and thereby think more expansively about the Union as a whole — what it means for every part of the UK and how best to preserve it.

In the late nineties and early noughties much political thinking around the question of the future of the Union centred on the concept of ‘lives entwined’.

Volumes of essays bearing this title highlighted the many forms of interaction between the diverse peoples of these islands.

The impact of Brexit has, for now, weakened this kind of discussion; instead, much commentary and analysis today seem to proceed from assumptions about lives being separated and positive interactions ruptured.

If the UK union is to be given new life, unionists must fix their eyes on the bigger picture.

Competing ideas about our past and our possible futures would benefit from much more discussion of the connections and commonalities across the narrow sea.

Ties That Bind? Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Union, by Graham Walker and James Greer, is available now (Irish Academic Press, £17.99).