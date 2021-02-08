'Why would I apologise for being accurate?': DUP’s Campbell defiant after Songs of Praise Black Lives Matter criticism

First Minister Arlene Foster says her party colleague's comments not a 'sentiment I identify with'

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has refused to apologise for any offence he caused following his comments about an episode of Songs of Praise.

The East Londonderry MP was heavily criticised by multiple groups over the weekend for a Facebook post complaining about an all-black lineup during the programme’s semi-final saying it showed the corporation at its “Black Lives Matter Worst”.

Songs of Praise judge David Grant had called on DUP leader Arlene Foster to act.

Mr Campbell wrote on Facebook: “There were five singers, all of them black. There were three judges all of them black and one presenter who was incidentally, yes black.

“The singers were all very good but can you imagine an all white line up with an all white jury and presented by a white person? No I can't either.”

The North West Migrants Forum, covering Mr Campbell's constituency, said his comments were “astonishing and shocking” and called on him to withdraw his post.

First Minister Mrs Foster told the Stormont Assembly on Monday that her party is “absolutely committed” to racial equality after she was questioned about Mr Campbell’s comments.

Mr Campbell posted on Facebook on Monday that some comments made about him had been “violent and threatening in nature” following his Songs of Praise post.

He added that racism and bigotry in all forms must be opposed.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra, Mr Campbell defended his original comments and said that the BBC did not stand by its diversity and inclusion policy which aims to represent everyone in the UK.

He stated that there “wasn’t much diversity or inclusion on that edition of Songs of Praise” - and that was his point.

Mr Campbell also denied that what he said was racist and refused to apologise.

“If I have caused offence by stating the obvious, by stating something that is irrefutable - that the BBC are committed to reflecting the diversity of the UK and they didn't on that occasion, and no-one can say that they did - why would I apologise for something that’s correct and accurate?” he stated.

“No I don’t apologise.

“I’m an anti-racist. Do I apologise for that? No. I stand with the black footballer [Nottingham Forest’s black striker Lyle Taylor] who refused to take the knee. Do I apologise for that? No I don’t.

“I am a committed anti-racist, and I am happy to explain that to the [North West Migrants] forum or anyone else, and I have always been.”

Mrs Foster stated that her DUP colleague’s Facebook post was not a “sentiment that I identify with”.

“We [the DUP] are totally, absolutely committed to racial equality,” she told the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Naomi Long described Mr Campbell's Songs of Praise outburst as “bizarre”.

Mrs Long added that gospel music comes from those were sent to the US as slaves, and therefore is a tradition of music that originates from the background.

“To suggest that there was anything at all to do with BLM or any other kind of positive discrimination in the fact that the best singers were through to the competition, and those most experienced were judging it, I think is a mistake,” she said.

The BBC has been asked for a response to Mr Campbell's comments.