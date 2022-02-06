Widow of James Brokenshire recalls final words with husband

The widow of the former Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has spoken of the painful memory of saying goodbye to her late husband.

In an emotional interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Cathy Brokenshire (50) talked about making the decision to switch off his ventilator three-and-a half years after he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Despite having never smoked in his life, his wife was eventually told there was “no hope” for his recovery despite a more optimistic prognosis during most of the illness.

In the days before October 7 last year, the Conservative MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup had called his wife as he was about to be placed on a ventilator.

He told her: "I won't be able to talk to you (soon) and I want you to know how much I love you."

He then phoned each of their teenage children, two daughters and a son, although Mrs Brokenshire doesn’t know exactly what was said in these final conversations.

"I had to say goodbye to him then," she said.

"I think I knew that he wasn't going to make it. He told me such lovely things about his life with me. You don't ever expect your lifelong partner to be saying those things."

Speaking from the family home in south-east London, she described trying to process her loss just four months on.

"I'm very black and white," she said.

"I know he's gone. I miss him. I miss being able to laugh and joke with him, but at the same time, my head has computed he's gone. It's not like I'm sitting on the floor and I can't cope and I can't go outside the front door. I'm used to running family life and a household on my own. He often worked very long hours."

While normally avoiding the spotlight, Mrs Brokenshire has now thrown herself into campaigning for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

Before his death, Mr Brokenshire had campaigned on the issue and had called for the implementation of a national screening programme.

As the UK's most fatal form of cancer, lung cancer kills more people each year than breast, prostate and pancreatic combined.

The report adds that 10 to 15% of sufferers have never smoked a cigarette, which can create a stigma around the disease.

Mrs Brokenshire says that Covid has made outcomes even worse, with early detection levels having seriously dropped during the pandemic.

Recalling a trip to Australia after the diagnosis, she said her husband had spoken bravely about the uncertainty ahead of him. "James did a lot of soul searching. We didn't know how it was going to end but we were alone overlooking the water in Sydney Harbour and he said, 'I can tell you I'm happy and content, and I've done what I intended. I've got you, I've got amazing kids. I became an MP before I was 40, and so I have ticked all my boxes. This could go either way, but I'm happy and I've had a great life.' Yeah, we just hugged it out."