William King MBE: UUP ‘shocked’ by death of former Coleraine mayor

Messages of condolence for Mr King have come from across the political spectrum.

Former Coleraine mayor William King MBE who passed away on Tuesday

Tributes have been paid following the death of “well-known and respected” former mayor of Coleraine William King.

Mr King, who was a former Ulster Unionist member on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council as well as the legacy Coleraine Borough Council, passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

He received an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2018.

UUP group leader on Council Darryl Wilson said the party had been left “shocked and deeply saddened” by his passing.

“William was a well-known and respected public representative for many years, including his time on Coleraine Borough Council where he served for many years (representing Bann DEA), this time included a spell as Mayor of Coleraine,” he said.

"He was also one of the inaugural Cllrs on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. William was a hard working man, a great Councillor, an even better man for the ploughing but above all this a dedicated family man.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to Daphne, his daughters and all impacted by this sad, sad news.”

Cllr Wilson also thanked the group leaders across the Council who paid tribute to Mr King at at meeting on Tuesday night.

Fellow UUP councillor Richard Holmes said Mr King was a lover of sport, especially football and motorcycle racing.

"I was shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of William A King MBE yesterday afternoon,” he said.

"I’ve known William for many years and had the privilege of serving alongside him on council for two terms.

“William was a fantastic mentor for new councillors, always reminding you of items you need to speak on and did a great bulk of the committee work for the Ulster Unionists. He brought many a laugh to our group meetings.

“He will be sadly missed within Ulster Unionist and Council circles. Condolences to the entire family circle who have lost a fine man.”

East Londonderry MLA Caoimhe Archibald also paid tribute to Mr King, who had served with her father on the legacy council.

"I was saddened to hear of the death of former UUP councillor William King this evening,” she said.

"William served on Coleraine council with my dad and always had a friendly word whenever we met. My thoughts are with his family, friends and party colleagues.”

Mr King was a member of Castlerock Bowling Club, who said they were “saddened” by his death.

The club continued: "Only last night, he was playing in one of our club tournaments. Our thoughts are with his Wife, Daphne, and his family at this sad time.”