Windsor Framework being ‘shoved’ through Parliament, DUP’s Jim Shannon tells Commons

NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said the deal was a 'massive step forward' for Northern Ireland

The Windsor Framework is being “shoved” through Parliament and raises questions over the Conservative Party’s commitment to the Union, DUP MP Jim Shannon has told the House of Commons.

Strangford MP Mr Shannon also referred to the deal as the “Windsor Knot”.

“The United Kingdom gives the EU sovereignty over the courts and power over Northern Ireland,” he said.

“It... is being shoved through the House by the Government — the Conservative and Unionist Party, with some dismay I actually question now, Conservative, and where is the unionist?

“And a format that doesn't allow for scrutiny or due processes.”

NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris disagreed with Mr Shannon’s assessment and said the deal “restores practical sovereignty”.

“I am a unionist. I'm very proud to be a unionist... I do believe that this is a massive step forward in both progress for Northern Ireland, but for the Union as well,” he said.

“The Stormont brake is at the heart of the (Windsor) framework. It addresses the democratic deficit, restores the balance of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and ends the prospect of dynamic alignment.

“It restores practical sovereignty to the people of the United Kingdom as a whole, and to the people of Northern Ireland in particular.

“It is one of the most significant changes that my right honourable friend the Prime Minister has secured, a robust change that gives the UK a veto over dynamic alignment with EU rules.”

Mr Heaton-Harris referenced the approaching anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement on April 10, and together with the new framework said he hoped it “will bring an age of prosperity to Northern Ireland like we've never seen before”.

In his concluding remarks, Mr Heaton-Harris told the Commons: “Denying the people of Northern Ireland will not only deny them the basic right to an effective, stable Government, but will also deny them the full democratic input into the laws that apply to Northern Ireland, and that denial cannot be justified.

“These regulations give domestic legal effect to this democratic safeguard and restores the UK's sovereignty.

“We should consider carefully how we vote on this measure. Without this measure, Northern Ireland would continue to have full and automatic dynamic alignment with EU goods rules with no say for the Northern Ireland Assembly and no veto for amending or replacing those measures.

“That is an intolerable situation and I urge all MPs to vote to end that full and automatic dynamic alignment.”

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle reiterated Labour would back the motion, adding: “The Stormont Brake will give representatives a say once devolved Government is restored.

“It is impossible to argue that this is not an improvement on the current situation.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called for “political courage” ahead of his party’s support for the Stormont Brake, saying the benefits of the framework outweighed the party's concerns on how the Stormont brake would operate in practice.

“We now have a unique investment proposition for people in Northern Ireland but it first requires an investment of political courage,” said the Foyle MP.

“The SDLP has taken time to consider the terms of the Windsor Framework, the balance it strikes between Assembly scrutiny and the potential for abusive veto but, more importantly, the impact of the new arrangements on the unique economic benefits offered by dual market access.”

Mr Eastwood also said that accepting the Windsor Framework was the route to a return of the Stormont Assembly.

“Overall the Windsor Framework provides a clear path back to devolved Government in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“With cuts to our schools and youth services, hospital waiting lists out of control, GP surgeries closing across the north and public sector workers desperately in need of a pay rise, there are more important priorities that we must address.

“The question now is not whether the DUP has got enough out of this deal — it's whether people in every town and city in Northern Ireland have had enough of division and deadlock.”

It comes after Tory hardliners said they would vote against the Government in the House of Commons.

The European Research Group of Tory MPs said it was “strongly recommending” its members opposed regulations to implement the so-called Stormont brake — a key element of the Windsor Framework.

Following a meeting of the group members at Westminster, chairman Mark Francois said the agreement had been “rushed and over sold”.

Earlier, former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss both said they would be voting against the Government.

The government achieved a 489 majority in support of the Stormont Brake, with 515 MPs voting in favour and 29 against.