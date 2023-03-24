Windsor Framework formally adopted by UK Government and EU

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference at the Guildhall in Windsor where The Windsor Framework was unveiled (Dan Kitwood/PA Wire) — © PA

The deal between the UK government and the European Union to address issues with trade in and to Northern Ireland has been formally signed off.

The Windsor Framework, which was unveiled in February, is legal agreement designed to adapt the current Northern Ireland Protocol.

According to the news agency PA, it’s understood to have been adopted by the UK and EU at a Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee meeting between Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and the European Commission's Maros Sefcovic in London this morning (Friday).

It comes as the UK Government won the backing of MPs for the deal in the House of Commons earlier this week to implement the Stormont brake – an aspect of the framework which allows a functioning NI Executive to veto changes to EU rules.

On Thursday, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris held a series of talks with Northern Ireland leaders in Hillsborough in which he declared “the deal is done” following the DUP’s leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s comments concerning further negotiations.

The DUP are continuing to oppose a return to powersharing, which collapsed last year following the party’s concerns over the Protocol.

