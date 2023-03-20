Windsor Framework: Government has no plans to renegotiate deal as DUP vows to vote against it

The Government has insisted it has no plans to renegotiate the Windsor Framework after the DUP said it would vote against the deal in Parliament.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We remain confident that this is the best deal for Northern Ireland.

“Of course we wanted to give the DUP and other parties as much time as possible to consider the deal and come to a view.

“Equally we need to provide certainty to the people and businesses of Northern Ireland which is why we have started the process of votes.

“The DUP are important partners in this.

“We want to answer any further questions they have and provide any necessary reassurance and we stand ready to do that.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party will vote against the Stormont Brake when it goes to the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The DUP leader said: “Since the announcement that the ‘Stormont Brake’ is to be debated and voted upon in Parliament on Wednesday there have been a number of indications that this vote will be read as indicative of current positions on the wider Windsor Framework package.

“Our party officers, the only decision-making mechanism in our party on these matters, met this morning and unanimously agreed that in the context of our ongoing concerns and the need to see further progress secured whilst continuing to seek clarification, change and re-working that our members of Parliament would vote against the draft statutory instrument on Wednesday.

“We will continue to work with the Government on all the outstanding issues relating to the Windsor Framework package to try to restore the delicate political balances within Northern Ireland and to seek to make further progress on all these matters.”

The brake is designed to give MLAs a greater say on how EU laws are applied in Northern Ireland.

It would allow a minority of Assembly members at Stormont to formally flag concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland - a move that could see the UK government veto their introduction in the region.

Senior DUP MP Ian Paisley already confirmed earlier on Monday that he will vote against the Government on the brake mechanism.

In an interview with the News Letter, Mr Paisley said: "I am categorically voting against, and I would be surprised if my colleagues do not join me".

He affirmed that the new deal does not meet any of the DUP’s “seven tests”, which the party say must be met before the agree on any deal related to the NI Protocol.

Fellow party MP Jim Shannon echoed this sentiment.

"The government hasn't convinced us - legally or otherwise - that the Stormont Brake actually means anything. It is a platitude of words and we need something more concrete,” he said.

"The government needs to take a good hard look at where they are with it.”

The statutory instrument on the brake is due to be published on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s vote. Although future votes on other aspects of the deal are expected, Sir Jeffrey said Wednesday’s vote will be read as “indicative” of the party’s position on the wider agreement.

TUV leader, Jim Allister, believes the DUP need to go even further in “repudiating Windsor Whitewash”.

“In welcoming the DUP decision to vote against the limited statutory instrument debate, it is imperative that unionism stands firm and makes it abundantly clear that the Windsor Framework is incapable of restoring UK sovereignty over NI and expunging EU colonial control,” he said.

“To talk of the ‘need to see further progress secured whilst continuing to seek clarification, change and re-working’ is to avoid grasping the nettle and facing the reality that the Windsor Framework will never address the core issues because its parameters are set by the legal framework of Art 164(5)(d) of the Withdrawal Agreement, which prohibits any change to “the essential elements“ of the Protocol. Thus Windsor sets in stone our subservience to the EU customs code and single market laws - something which no unionist should ever contemplate implementing through Stormont.

“It is here that the DUP statement falls short by failing to declare that there are no circumstances whereby Stormont can be restored so long as implementation of the Irish Sea border and foreign law is its price.”

While Wednesday’s vote will be a key moment, the DUP has set up a special panel to examine all the details of the Windsor Framework before the party decides whether to return to Stormont.

Tory Brexiteers in the European Research Group (ERG) have not yet offered a formal verdict on the protocol compromise, as it prepares to publish a report by its “star chamber” of lawyers on Tuesday morning.

But the ERG is widely expected to give the deal a thumbs down. The Tory hardliners will dismiss the so-called Stormont brake as “unusable”, according to The Times – warning that any block would have to be ultimately agreed by the EU.

Tory MPs in the ERG also claim that the Windsor agreement could stop the UK from diverging from Brussels’ rules because of new barriers between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson said earlier this month that he would find it “very difficult” to vote for the deal in parliament, while ex-cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg had suggested many Brexiteer MPs would want to follow the DUP’s lead.

The PM could be forced to rely on Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party if close to 40 Tory rebels embarrass the government by opposing the Stormont brake on Wednesday. Mr Sunak’s spokesman said No 10 believes the brake to be “the most significant element” of the UK-EU deal.

Meanwhile, the UK foreign secretary James Cleverly has announced that he will meet the EU's Maros Sefcovic in London on Friday to formally adopt the Windsor pact.

Following the news, Sinn Féin MP John Finucane called for the immediate restoration of the Executive and said huge opportunities to strengthen the economy and create better jobs must be seized.

“The negotiation between the EU and the British government has concluded. It’s now time to move forward,” said the North Belfast representative.

“We need the Assembly and Executive restored and parties working together to tackle the problems in our health service and deliver for workers, families and businesses.

“Ten months ago, the people voted in an democratic Assembly election, yet no power-sharing coalition government has yet been formed.

“The democratic outcome of that election must be respected.

“The onus is now on the British and Irish governments, the Stormont parties, not least the DUP, to get back to business and form a government which will support families and workers.

“The Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee formally meets in London on March 24 to adopt the deal into EU law, and as we move to implementation stage it is imperative that the Good Friday Agreement institutions are fully restored.”