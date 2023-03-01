Windsor Framework will ‘unlock’ more investment for NI: Rishi Sunak

Colum Eastwood has pressed Rishi Sunak on investment for Northern Ireland following the agreement on the Windsor Framework.

The Prime Minister had previously said the arrangement would make Northern Ireland “the most exciting economic zone in the world” due to the province’s access to both the EU single market and the UK market.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, the SDLP leader asked the Mr Sunak “if his government commit to investing in infrastructure and higher education provision to maximise that benefit?”

He also told Mr Sunak it was “great to hear the conversion that the Prime Minister has had on the benefits of the single market” in a dig at the Tory MP’s stance on the EU.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood challenges Rishi Sunak on investment

Mr Sunak replied that he believed the Windsor Framework would mean that Northern Ireland could attract more investment from private parties and the government, but “a step in that journey” would be for Stormont politicians to get back to work.

“I think it [the Windsor Framework] delivers on what he [Mr Eastwood] wanted, which is to ensure that we do protect Northern Ireland’s businesses and the supply chains that they have and I can give him that commitment.

“He and I both want to see more investment in Northern Ireland, not just from the government but from the private sector. This agreement will unlock that investment. But critically a step on that journey is to have a re-formed Executive, something I know everyone in this house would like to see,” Mr Sunak added.

The DUP, which had refused to re-form an Executive at last May’s Assembly elections in a protest against the Protocol, says it needs time to look over the new deal.

Meanwhile, the Framework has prompted indignation from some Scottish MPs. Scotland voted remain in the 2015 referendum.

Sunak claimed Scotland has a "very special status" due to its place in the United Kingdom after he was challenged over his Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West) said: "The Prime Minister has boasted that his new Brexit deal puts Northern Ireland in an unbelievably special position because it will have access to both the UK and the EU markets, and he said this makes it the world's most exciting economic zone.

"So my question for the Prime Minister is this: If there can be a very, very special status for the province of Northern Ireland, why can't there be a very, very special status for the nation of Scotland?"

The Prime Minister replied in the Commons: "There is a very special status for the nation of Scotland and that's inside our United Kingdom."