Wolfe Tones pro-IRA song played from Sinn Fein van during Irish general election canvas

The van was filmed parked in Co Cavan during a canvas

A video has emerged of pro-IRA song being played from a van used during a Sinn Fein Irish general election canvass in Co Cavan.

The video comes as the party is facing criticism over its handling of comments made by Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy in relation to murder victim Paul Quinn 13 years ago.

During a canvass for Sinn Fein candidate Pauline Tully, who is standing in the Cavan/Monaghan constituency, the van was spotted parked in Kingscourt, with Celtic Symphony by the Wolfe Tones playing through its speakers.

The song contains the lyrics "ooh ah, up the Ra".

Social media reaction to the video has been highly critical.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ms Tully is the ex-wife of Pearse McAuley, who was convicted of stabbing her on Christmas Eve in 2014. Mr McAuley was previously convicted of killing Garda Detective Jerry McCabe during an IRA robbery in 1996.

Earlier this week, Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy apologised for branding murder victim Paul Quinn a criminal following his death in 2007.

Mr Quinn, a 21-year-old from Co Armagh, was beaten to death by gang in a barn in neighbouring Co Monaghan. It is believed members or former members of the IRA were responsible.

Sinn Fein has been contacted for a comment.