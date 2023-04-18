Women’s Coalition ‘broke the mould’ for female representation in NI politics, says Alliance MLA

Sorcha Eastwood said the work done in the 1990s has allowed greater representation for women in NI politics.

The work of the Women’s Coalition (WC) leading up to the Good Friday Agreement ‘broke the mould’ for female representation in NI politics, an Alliance MLA has said.

Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood said the work done by the party in the 1990s paved the way for an increased female representation today.

The WC was formed in 1996 following a denial of a request to the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) to require parties to submit gender balanced lists of representatives for upcoming elections.

Ms Eastwood said their influence was hugely important for the visibility of women in politics.

"We were talking last night about our earliest memories of elections, and I remember the 1996 Forum elections,” she told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

"It was very grey, very one-dimensional and I remember thinking at the time: ‘Is this it? Is this as good as it gets?’

"When the Women’s Coalition was formed, that was breaking the mould, and women in other parties who had stepped forward at that time were few and far between.

"In some ways, it feels in the last few years that we have gone backwards in terms of society, particularly exacerbated by Covid.

"When we look at issues like childcare, gender pay gap reporting, issues around the ongoing scourge of domestic violence and how we tackle that and indeed social media.

"There was a discussion a while ago about whether the Good Friday Agreement would have happened if we had social media at the time.

"One of the more pertinent questions today is would we have had those inspirational, brave and incredible women coming forward then if we’d had social media?”

Ms Eastwood also said younger women were now taking a much bigger interest in politics.

"Visibility is so important. Now you have different generations of women coming forward and saying they saw my posters, or that I talked about something important to them,” she said.

"That’s what it’s about, it’s about being visible, having that voice, taking up space around the table, having a wee sharp elbow here and there if you have to to get your point across and deliver for your constituents.

"It’s about having that visibility and driving forward for your constituents and for real, practical change.”

Claire Sugden

Also speaking on the programme was independent MLA for East Londonderry, Claire Sugden, who said the lack of an Executive was hindering progress on important issues.

"I’m in politics not necessarily because I’m a woman, or my own feelings about what politics should be,” she said.

"What matters to me in politics is the issues. My biggest frustration is that 25 years post the Good Friday Agreement, we don’t have a government.

"Sorcha talked about the issues that are now finally on the agenda, but we’re not going anywhere with them because we don’t have a government to address those.

"To me, that’s the biggest failure in terms of women in politics in Northern Ireland. Women care about tangible, practical outcomes and solutions and actions to try and fix day-to-day people’s lives.

"That’s why we are hearing more about childcare, women’s health, domestic abuse, because women are in the arena now and are talking about these issues.

"It’s about our leadership but it’s also about empowering women on the ground to vote for the leadership that will best represent them.”