York Street Interchange review recommendations get approval as further consultation commissioned on Belfast road

A review into the multi-million pound upgrade of the York Street Interchange in Belfast has had its recommendations approved by the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

The project, which has been mired in delays for years, had been subject to a new independent review commissioned by the SDLP minister back in the summer of 2020. The review was conducted in November 2020.

On Friday, Mrs Mallon said she had accepted "in full" the six recommendations for the project that came out of that review.

She also revealed however that there is to be "further work" around the project, with consultants tasked to report in the autumn - likely to set construction work on the project back.

The scheme is aimed at transforming traffic flow at the intersection of the Westlink, M2 and M3 – Northern Ireland's busiest junction. It has however been subject to criticism from environmental campaigners who have voiced their opposition to the plans.

Speaking on Friday, Mrs Mallon said: “In the summer of 2020 I announced a short sharp review of the York Street Interchange project to determine the scheme’s ability to deliver better connectivity, improve health and wellbeing, tackle the climate crisis and to ensure it is future proofed.

“I want the scheme to maximise focus on wellbeing, sustainable travel, creating thriving liveable places and communities as well as responding to the climate emergency and connecting people and opportunities.

“I also want to ensure that the scheme aligns with the emerging policy context and rises to the new challenges facing us all.

“I considered the outcome of this review and accept in full the six recommendations. As a result, before I make a decision on the next steps for the scheme, I have asked consultants to carry out some further work particularly around place making and to maximise ambition in terms of what can be delivered for communities, connectivity and the wider living places agenda.

“It will also take into account the further development of Belfast as we reimagine how the city will look and feel in the future.

“As we move towards a greener recovery, it is important that we consider the future of our city and maximise the benefits this strategic project can deliver for our economy, environment and importantly the local community.

“The Strategic Advisory Group for the scheme will also be reconvened and the communications strategy updated to ensure local communities and other stakeholders are kept informed of future developments. I have asked the consultants to report in the autumn of 2021.”