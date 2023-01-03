Portstewart small business owner warns of a rise in ‘fake sustainable businesses’

A Portstewart-based small business owner is urging the public to shop at sustainable businesses in 2023.

Morgan Lilley, owner of MorganMadeNI, a sustainable business based along the Antrim coast that sells jewellery and crystals, has spoken out about the struggles of managing a “truly sustainable” business.

Ms Lilley creates jewellery from shells and sea glass she finds on beaches on the west coast.

Originally Ms Lilley made gifts out of shells, then quickly discovered the business opportunity behind the jewellery.

“I would collect shells on field trips at uni and then turn them into necklaces for my friends.

“There was a particular shell that was really pretty and it had a nice iridescence and I thought that it would make a nice necklace.

“So I had one of those nail drills for doing your nails and I decided I would just drill a hole into it and put it on a chain, and that’s basically a necklace, and then I kept making them and I just thought ‘Oh I can just sell these’,” she said.

It was very important to Morgan that her business was a sustainable one.

“I don’t feel comfortable running a business that isn’t ethical, I only use shells that are slightly broken because I don’t want to take anything away from the beach that the wildlife there still need,” she said.

Morgan is currently in her final year of Environmental Science at Ulster University so she can tell what shells need to stay on the beach and which she can take away from the beach, her advice to anyone who is unsure is to leave the shells.

“It can be hard to tell if a shell is still useful so if you don’t know don’t take it with you, some of the shells are really pretty and I know that people want to take them home but there is also pretty stones that you can take home without damaging the wildlife of the beach.

“Or you could take some sea glass home with you, sea glass is really pretty and you can take as much of it with you as you want,” she added.

Like many small businesses, the pandemic and recent royal mail strikes have impacted sales.

“My first official business day was February 2020, so the pandemic had an impact, and then with all the royal mails strikes, I have so many complaints and I have other small business owners coming to me saying they don’t know what to do.

“I totally support the strikes and think the royal mail workers need to be paid more but I think customers need to realise that it is not small businesses’ fault if your parcel has been delayed, there is nothing we can do about it,” she said.

MorganMadeNI Necklace

Although running a sustainable business is important — Morgan admits it can sometimes be difficult.

“It’s hard because you can’t use any plastic in your packaging, your packaging has to be either paper or cardboard and the paper or cardboard you use needs to be a specific type of one.

“I think it’s also difficult for me working with shells, because I will have a photo up on Instagram or my website and someone will want an exact replica, and you just can’t do that because I can only work with the shells I have,” she said.

She is concerned about businesses claiming to be sustainable when they aren’t.

“I haven’t seen a rise in many actual sustainable businesses, I see a lot of fake sustainable businesses that say they are sustainable and they aren’t actually sustainable, because you will order from them and everything will come wrapped in plastic,” she said.

Her advice for anyone who wants to shop sustainably is to ask questions.

“If you ask them where they got their stock and they tell you it’s from China you know it’s not really sustainable, or you ask them how they package their products and they say with bubble wrap, then you know it’s not sustainable,

“Or even, if you ask them questions and they are avoiding answering you or they just seem a bit off then I would say they aren’t actually sustainable.”

Morgan understands it can be difficult to shop sustainably but encourages the public to try.

“Living sustainable is really hard, and I think sometimes people find it a bit scary because plastic is in literally everything.

“But if you start small and just take it step by step then you can start living a more sustainable lifestyle.”

She also encourages the public to shop with local sustainable businesses.

“I know it sounds silly but if you shop at Shein or Amazon they already have millions but if you give it to a small business that goes to their rent or groceries.”