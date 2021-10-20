PSNI INLA investigation: Derry man arrested over drug dealing and firearm offences

A Derry man has been arrested for multiple offences, including possession of a firearm with the intent to endanger life, and three counts of being concerned in an offer to supply Class B controlled drugs.

Police arrested the 37-year-old male as part of an investigation into drugs criminality linked to Irish republic paramilitary group, the INLA.

He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, also involving 12 counts of conspiracy to transport criminal property, and is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on November 17.

"Drug dealers remain a priority for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force due to the violent Human Rights abuses they carry out on members of their local communities,” said Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan.

She added that officers will continue “to work with partners and communities in Derry/Londonderry” to combat criminals “who are continually trying to flood their own towns with drugs” and “who seek to take control of people’s lives”.

The PSNI has urged anyone with information to contact the force using non-emergency number 101 or to submit a report online via https://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for more information on on support services near you.