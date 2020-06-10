PSNI issue appeal for young family missing from Derry

The PSNI have issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of a young family missing from Derry.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Charlene Collins (25) and Martin Collins (27).

The couple were last seen yesterday with their two young children (approximately 1 and 2 years old) at 9:30am in the O’Connor Court area of the city.

The PSNI are urging those who have any information on the whereabouts of this family, to contact 101 as soon as possible quoting reference number 1225 9/6/20.