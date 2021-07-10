Queen of pop Madonna says Britney’s conservatorship ‘like slavery’

The #FreeBritney movement has a long list of celebrity supporters

Madonna has shared her support for Britney Spears and compared her conservatorship to slavery.

The Queen of Pop (62) described the complex legal arrangement that has overseen Spears’s life and career since 2008 as a “violation of human rights”.

Spears (39) described the conservatorship as “abusive”.

Last month, she called for it to be terminated and said she had been forced to work, likening the situation to sex trafficking.

Madonna wrote on Instagram: “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.

“This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

The message, shared with Madonna’s 16.2 million Instagram followers, was written over a picture of her wear-ing a T-shirt bearing Spears’s name.

The two pop superstars have worked together before.

They collaborated on the 2003 song Me Against The Music and famously shared a kiss during a performance with Christina Aguilera at that year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The #FreeBritney movement – a group of fans calling for the conservatorship to be terminated – has a long list of celebrity supporters.

This week, socialite Paris Hilton renewed her support for Spears, writing on Instagram: “She is so incredibly brave and an inspiration for speaking her truth.”

Cher, Miley Cyrus and Mariah Carey have all voiced their backing for Spears.

Meanwhile, her father has said he opposes paying added security costs for the singer’s carer after she allegedly received death threats.

Lawyers for Jodi Montgomery said this week she had been subjected to threatening messages following Spears’s bombshell court testimony last month.

Ms Montgomery has been the conservator of Spears’s person and responsible for her care since September 2019.

Lawyers for Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, filed a response to the application for more security costs, calling on a judge to deny the request.

Mr Spears, a figure of hate for many of his daughter’s fans, said he is “very concerned” about the “dangerous rhetoric” surrounding the conservatorship.