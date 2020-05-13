Ram raid attack on sports shop in Belfast city centre

The scene of a ram raid on Jackson Sports shop in the High Street area of Belfast on May 13th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A sports shop in Belfast city centre has been targeted in a ram raid attack, causing extensive damage to the front of the building.

The attack took place in High Street in the early hours of Wednesday, May 13.A report was received by police shortly after 5am that a car had entered the street and reversed a number of times into the shutters of the shop.

A PSNI spokesman said damage was caused to the shutters but entry was not gained to the property.

The car, which is believed at this time to be a dark coloured Vauxhall Astra or Vectra, then left the scene with considerable damage to the rear of the vehicle and a wing mirror missing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a car matching this description travelling in area around the time of the incident is asked to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 142 13/05/20.