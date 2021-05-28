Renovation inspiration: Here’s how you can future-proof your home

During the past year we have all spent a considerable amount of time cooped up at home. It’s given us all a chance to evaluate what we really want from our pad whether that’s better light in the kitchen, more space in the bathroom or perhaps even a dedicated home office.

In a market where house prices continue to rise and homes for trader-uppers and downsizers are in short supply, plenty of homeowners are choosing to renovate rather than move.

If you’re thinking of sprucing up your place and making it warmer and more energy efficient, then there are some things that you need to consider beforehand. Here are just a few ways that you can future-proof your home.

Don’t set an unrealistic budget

Once you start imagining your dream home, it’s easy to get carried away. We would all love to have a huge waterfall shower or a giant walk-in pantry, but is this really realistic? To avoid any disappointment, create your budget first and your wish list second.

The best way to do this is to have frank and open conversations with your contractor. And, you should always be prepared to compromise if needs be. Remember, you’re trying to improve your home, not make it 100pc perfect.

Check out the grants available

If you’re planning renovations that will turn your home into a more sustainable place to live, don’t forget that there are a wide range of grants available. These grants are a great way to offset costs and you know that you’ll be doing your bit to help the environment too. It really is a no-brainer.

You can get additional information from the Northern Ireland Energy Advice. NISEP provides approximately £8 million of funding for energy efficiency work in Northern Ireland each year. Make sure you get a piece of the pie.

Invest in green technology

When it comes to cost-effective approaches to renovations, it’s important that consumers or homeowners are aware of the positive changes they can make to their energy supply.

Energy efficient improvements not only make the home cheaper to run, they also make it cleaner, healthier and increase the desirability and value of the property. You should consider installing long-lasting technology such as a heat pump, solar panels or even smart home controls.

Don’t use the cheapest materials available

When it comes to construction, you get what you pay for. While it might be tempting to opt for the cheaper finish/insulation/ flooring now, you need to think about longevity as well as cost. Do you want your materials to last for decades, or would you rather replace them in a few years?

The same thing can be said for architects and contractors - don’t always go for the cheapest option out there. Do your homework.

Have a plan of action

You know the old saying, failing to prepare is preparing to fail? Well, that’s particularly apt when it comes to home renovations. Building an extension or updating your existing home is a huge project which means you will need to dedicate a lot of time and energy to it.

Before you start, create a plan that works for you and your family. Make most of the decisions before work starts and that way you’ll avoid costly last minute decisions and dramas.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home and want to reduce your carbon footprint in the process, why not contact your Credit Union about a flexible green home improvement loan or submit an online loan enquiry today. Because for all of your dreams that are big, small or strange, the Credit Union’s got you covered with their monster loan range.