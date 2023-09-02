1.2 million euro of cannabis seized in Dublin area

Irish police have made a drugs seizure in the Dublin area (PA)

Herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of 1.2 million euro has been seized in the Dublin area.

The seizure of 60kg of drugs was made during a joint operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Coolock and Ballymun District drugs units.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is detained at a Garda station in County Dublin.

The seizure was part of Revenue’s joint investigations involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.