£2.4m drugs haul seized in Donegal

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of an estimated €2.8m (£2.4m) worth of suspected cocaine from a van in Co Donegal.

The discovery of the drugs was made when officers became suspicious when a van brought in from the UK in Milford went unclaimed.

The Milford District Drugs Unit, Donegal Division examined the vehicle and seized 41kg of a substance believed to cocaine.

Gardaí at Milford are liaising with the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the PSNI in respect of this investigation.

Speaking yesteday, Superintendent David Kelly, who is leading the investigation said: "This significant seizure has reduced the supply of illegal drugs in our community thereby increasing community safety".

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesman for the Garda Press office said: "An Garda Síochána in Donegal have recovered a significant quantity of suspected cocaine.

"As this is an ongoing operation An Garda Síochána will be making no further comment at this time."