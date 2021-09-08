‘A great sense of numbness, disbelief’: Three members of family dead after suspected murder-suicide in Kerry

Three members of same family have died in suspected double murder-suicide Scene preserved as investigators await arrival of State Pathologist and members of Garda Technical Bureau ‘Words fail me… how to comprehend how I feel’ – parish priest

Three members of the same family have died in a suspected double murder-suicide in Co Kerry.

The three are understood to be a mother and father and their adult son.

The alarm was raised by a neighbour who called to the family’s home outside the village of Lixnaw, in the north of the county, at around 9pm yesterday evening.

They discovered the lifeless body of the woman, who was aged in her 60s, inside the house and immediately raised the alarm.

Gardaí raced to the scene and found the son, who was aged in his 20s, also inside the house. A short time later gardaí located the body of a man aged in his 60s outside at the rear of the house.

All three bodies had sustained gunshot wounds.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and is due to undergo ballistic testing.

Gardaí last night said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident at this time.

The scene at the rural house was sealed off last night and was being preserved as investigators awaited the arrival of the State Pathologist and members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Post mortem examinations are expected to be carried out on the three bodies later today.

Gardaí in Listowel are leading the investigation and an incident room has been established.

Three people died in the suspected murder suicide Image: Google Maps

According to RTÉ, the older man was a sheep farmer and also a part-time bus driver. And the younger man worked with an agricultural contractors.

Fr Anthony O'Sullivan, parish priest from Lixnaw, told Newstalk: "I was called at 11.15pm to a scene and went into prayers.

"There's a great sense of numbness, disbelief this happened, I feel the same way.

"Words fail me… how to comprehend how I feel.”

Fr O'Sullivan added he hadn't seen the family members since the pandemic.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys today offered her condolences.

“My deepest sympathies to all impacted by the truly awful tragedy in Lixnaw,” she said.

“The shock and devastation being felt by the family and the community is unimaginable.

“An Garda Síochána is engaging with the local community and will carry out a full investigation.”